Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: Here are top 5 points PM made in his monthly radio address

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation through his 33rd Mann ki Baat programme on radio today dwelled on a number of issues that have, or are, grabbing the nation’s attention. From monsoon, to the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to Eid greetings, PM reflected on a number of issues. During his address, the prime minister spoke about a village in Bijnour, which refused to accept money from the administration to build toilets but instead built it themselves. Speaking about clean India initiative of the government the PM said that it was no more limited to the government but has become a mass movement. The programme was broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. It was also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. Here are top five points prime minister raised in his address today:

1) A village in Rajasthan district of Bijnour has refused to accept money from the administration to build toilets but instead built it themselves, which is quite appreciable, said PM Narendra Modi as the money thereby saved by the governemnt can be used in other developmental schemes.

2) Prime Minister, while speaking about the Emergency, said that it will be remembered because of the way people of the country came together to safeguard democratic values. “Those who love democracy can never forget the dark night of June 25, 1975, when the nation was turned into a jail and opposition voices were muzzled and newsappers faced a crackdown,” PM said.

3) While congratulating shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for his success in recent times, the PM said that the youth in the country is taking part in sports very actively.

4) The diversity of the country is not only its uniqueness , but its strength as well. Holy Month of Ramzan is observed all around with reverence. Heartiest greetings to all on festival of Eid: PM Narendra Modi.

5) Speaking about Yoga, the prime minister said that it is important for fitness and health of the people. He reflected on the fact that the International Yoga Day was observed across the world, from Machu Pichu in South America to the Eiffel Tower in France. He said the world is increasingly experiencing the benefits of Yoga and that its popularity is increasing by leaps and bounds. PM also said that his participation in event in Lucknow has also provided him the experience of doing Yoga even as rain was falling.