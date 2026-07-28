The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday sought to dispel claims circulating on social media that E20 fuel significantly reduces vehicle mileage, saying the actual impact is minimal. Taking to X, the ministry said a vehicle with 20 kmpl mileage would see an average reduction of only 0.6 kmpl after switching to E20 fuel.

“#E20 fuel does not cause a drastic drop in vehicle mileage as often claimed on social media. The actual impact is minimal—an average vehicle delivering 20 kmpl may see a difference of just 0.6 kmpl after switching to E20. Factors like tyre pressure, traffic conditions, and driving habits often influence mileage more,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on X.

#E20 fuel does not cause a drastic drop in vehicle mileage as often claimed on social media.



The actual impact is minimal—an average vehicle delivering 20 kmpl may see a difference of just 0.6 kmpl after switching to E20. Factors like tyre pressure, traffic conditions, and… pic.twitter.com/0FiU2488Pl — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) July 28, 2026

Clarification comes amid Gadkari’s legal action over AI-generated content

The clarification comes a day after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari moved the Bombay High Court seeking legal action against alleged AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated online content linking him and his family to the Centre’s ethanol-blending programme.

On Monday, the high court granted Gadkari permission to file a civil suit against Meta Platforms, Google LLC, X Corp and others, seeking the removal of content he described as false, fabricated and defamatory.

According to the proposed suit, the online posts falsely portray Gadkari as the architect of the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and allege that he and his family benefited financially from the policy.

The suit contends that the EBP programme and the E20 initiative fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and not the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Debate over E20 fuel gains traction online

The government’s clarification also comes amid online debate over ethanol-blended fuel. A digital campaign identifying itself as the “E20 Janta Party” has emerged on social media, demanding the option to purchase 100% petrol and criticising the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel.

The campaign follows recent online protests over other public policy issues and has amplified concerns that E20 fuel reduces mileage and could affect vehicle engines.

However, the government has consistently maintained that E20 is a cleaner and technologically advanced fuel and that there is no laboratory or real-world evidence showing it causes engine damage or excessive wear and tear.