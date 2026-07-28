The IT Ministry has summoned Meta after it “erroneously” removed a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. The video message had been shared via Facebook and sought to assuage concerns as protests raged across the country. A corresponding Reel posted on Instagram meanwhile broke a world record after it crossed 303 million views in under 24 hours.

“The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” news agencies cited a Meta spokesperson as saying.

Sources told the publication that the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) had been summoned by the IT ministry over the issue. The social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

What was the video about?

The video was posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 as protests raged across India over the NEET paper leak and other examination discrepancies. It was his first direct address to the youth during the 36-day-long agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party. Modi assured students that his government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks — with stricter legal provisions set to be brought before the Cabinet.

“I know that the paper leak is not a trivial issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents. That is why, over the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident, several steps have been taken. The culprits have been arrested and are now in jail.” he had said.

The PM added that he had issued directions for fast-track courts to be set up for such issues. Modi added that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday — with discussions delayed amid repeated adjournments. It proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.