Mumbai commuters could soon have a much quicker way to travel from Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The upcoming under-construction tunnel project is expected to bring the journey down to around five minutes and could cut travel time by 20–30 minutes on some routes.

The ₹8,056-crore Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel project is being built to provide a direct underground road link between the eastern and southern parts of Mumbai and reduce traffic on some busy roads. Once complete, the 9.239-km tunnel will connect Orange Gate near P’DeMello Road with Marine Drive.

Mumbai has always evolved by finding new ways to move. Its next chapter is taking shape beneath the city. The Orange Gate–Marine Drive Urban Road Tunnel is one of India's deepest and most complex urban tunnelling projects, laying the foundation for a connected underground… pic.twitter.com/ylMVXCWlb3 — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) July 27, 2026

650 metres of tunnel excavation completed

The project has reached an important milestone, with 650 metres of tunnel excavation now completed. Two large Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be used to build the main underground sections, along with cut-and-cover work and ramps at both ends.

The entire tunnel will stretch for around 9.239 km, including about 6.51 km of TBM-bored tunnels. The tunnels will run as deep as 52 metres below the ground in some sections to safely pass beneath railway lines, metro routes, buildings and other existing structures.

Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel: Route, Length And Cost

The Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel project has a total length of 9.239 km and is being developed at a cost of ₹8,056 crore. The tunnel route will pass under several major railway and metro corridors. It will cross the Harbour Line near the Old Elphinstone Bridge and the Western Railway line near Charni Road Station.

The alignment will also cross the proposed Metro Line 11 and Metro Line 3 near Lamington Road Junction. The tunnel will finally end near Wankhede Stadium on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road at Marine Drive.

Feature Details Project cost ₹8,056 crore Total project length 9.239 km TBM tunnel length 6.51 km Excavation completed 650 metres Number of tunnels 2 Tunnel inner diameter 11 metres Maximum depth About 52 metres Design speed 80 kmph Expected travel time About 5 minutes Expected vehicles by 2029 14,650 per day Construction period 54 months

Two-Lane tunnels with 80 km/h design speed

The underground road will consist of two tunnels, with each tunnel having an inner diameter of around 11 metres.

Each tunnel will have two lanes, each 3.2 metres wide, along with an emergency lane and a raised 0.6-metre footpath. The tunnels will be designed for speeds of up to 80 kmph and will provide a minimum vertical clearance of 5.5 metres for vehicles.

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How the tunnel could help reduce Mumbai Traffic?

At present, the Eastern Freeway ends at Orange Gate near P’DeMello Road, where vehicles join the existing road network. This leads to traffic congestion and long queues, especially during peak hours. The Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel will provide a direct underground route from Orange Gate to Marine Drive, allowing vehicles to avoid some busy surface roads. This could help reduce traffic pressure on key roads in South Mumbai.