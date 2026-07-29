Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut ⁠outlets ​in India posted a near four-fold ​increase ​in ​Q1FY27 profit at Rs 14.65 crore. The company had posted Rs 3.68 crore in consolidate net profit in Q1FY26.

The company, a franchisee of ⁠US-based ⁠Yum Brands, posted revenue from the operations at Rs 1,580.52 crore, up 16.47% year-on- year from Rs 1,356.97 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Devyani International Q1FY27- Key highlights

Devyani International had posted a net loss of Rs 10.04 crore in the previous quarter of Q4FY26.

Revenue increased on the sequential basis as well. It surged 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,436.86 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Devyani International’s expenses also rose 15.3%. The company also said its overall EBITDA reached a record Rs 255 crore in Q1FY27.

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Devyani International ended the quarter with a network of 2,255 stores and said it remains on track to meet its store expansion target for FY27.

KFC leads same-store sales growth

KFC continued to drive the company’s performance with same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 3.3%. Costa Coffee posted SSSG of 10.2%, while Biryani by Kilo and Vaango reported growth of 7.2% and 7.1%, respectively. Pizza Hut also recorded sequential improvement in same-store sales.

Devyani International ended the quarter with a network of 2,255 stores and said it remains on track to meet its store expansion target for FY27.

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Devyani International: Sapphire Foods merger on track for FY27-end

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International said, “We begin the new financial year on a strong note. The momentum we built through the second half of FY26 – anchored by KFC’s strong same-store sales performance – has continued into Q1 FY27.”

Devyani International said it is continuing the process of merging Sapphire Foods India with the company. Under the proposed scheme, Devyani will issue 177 equity shares of Re 1 each for every 100 equity shares of Rs 2 each held in Sapphire Foods India, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

“The merger process with Sapphire Foods continues to progress along expected timelines. We received approvals from both the NSE and the BSE in June, bringing us closer to the next phase of regulatory filings. The timelines are broadly on track with our stated target of completion by the end of FY27,” Jaipuria said.