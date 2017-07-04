Narendra Modi Israel visit LIVE Updates: In historic trip, PM to meet Benjamin Netanyahu, cement defence, economic, other ties with Jewish nation

PM Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Narendra Modi Israel visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday departed for his two-nation visit to Israel and Germany. PM Modi will first go to Israel and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This visit by Narendra Modi to Israel is the first by an Indian premier. PM Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and will also see discussions between him and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas. PM Modi is all set to get a red carpet and grand welcome by Israel. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Deputy Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry Mark Sofer said Israel supports India hook, line and sinker on the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and within the country. PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to do a joint press conference around 4.30 PM.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST updates on PM Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel:-

12:45 PM Narendra Modi emplanes for a historic visit to Israel, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister, tweets PMO

PM @narendramodi emplanes for a historic visit to Israel, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/6q2iXJ71Xh — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017

10:15 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for his two-nation visit to Israel and Germany

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for his two-nation visit to Israel and Germany pic.twitter.com/7ZJjzV375z — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

10:00 AM Prior to leaving for the two-nation visit, PM Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets about his tour to Isarel

Tomorrow, I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India’s. http://t.co/nLByftnnw6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2017