Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3: Know what Benjamin Netanyahu gifted PM

Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3: In honour of the historic visit by the Indian Prime Minister to staunch ally Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today gifted a special, signed souvenir to PM Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave @PMOIndia @narendramodi a souvenir from his historic visit to Israel. #IndiaIsraelFriendship”, was posted by PM of Israel on Twitter. In return to this warm gesture by Netanyahu, PM Modi took to Twitter and posted a tweet expressing his gratitude by saying, “Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Narendramodi a souvenir from his historic visit to Israel. (Twitter/@IsraeliPM)

The photograph that was gifted to PM had the touching ‘Bromance’ moment captured of the two leaders at the Dor beach in Haifa. The snap seized the mesmerizing moment of the leaders standing ankle-deep in water and smiling while the waves lapped at their feet and trousers. It made for a spectacular scene. The photo shared by PM Modi on Twitter was the one signed by Netanyahu which said,”To Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel”

While keeping the significant nature of the trip in mind, the gifts exchanged definitely acquire manifold importance. And so when PM Modi has also arrived in Israel on Tuesday, he gifted replicas of two sets of Jewish relics from Kerala to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on their first-ever meet.

PM Modi was in Israel on a three-day historic tour. On the third day and final day of his Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Haifa to lay a wreath at the cemetery for Indian Soldiers who lost their lives in World War I. PM Narendra Modi is now set to visit Germany.