Mulayam Singh Yadav’s surprise ‘revelation’: China has buried nuclear bombs in Pakistan, Nehru erred on Tibet

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo / TV GRAB)

Former Union Defence Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that China has “buried” nuclear bombs in Pakistan to attack India. Speaking in the Parliament on the third day of Monsoon session, the former defence minister also claimed that Indian intelligence agencies “would know better” about Chinese nuclear weapons in Pakistan. Dubbing China as the biggest enemy of India, Mulayam said Beijing is ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan.

Amidst ongoing border tension between India and China, Mulayam said that Chinese military personnel have been seen in Pakistani military facilities in Pak-occupied-Kashmir and China was also building roads there. It must be opposed at the diplomatic level, Yadav said.

“India is today facing a big danger from China. I have been cautioning central governments for many years. None of them paid adequate attention. China has joined hands with Pakistan. It has made full preparation to attack India,” PTI quoted the Samajwadi Party leader as saying in the Parliament.

Mulayam also asked the government to come clean on all it has done to tackle the challenge from China. “China is India’s biggest opponent. What has the government done? In Kashmir, the Chinese army has allied with the Pak army,” Yadav, who is known for his tough stand on China, said during the Zero Hour.

Mulayam urged the centre to support Tibet’s independence. Without naming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the SP leader said the former made a “big mistake” on the Tibet issue and added that he had even then spoken against it. Tibetan leaders like Dalai Lama had always supported India, he said.

According to Mulayam, time has come to support the independence of Tibet as it has been a traditional buffer between the two big nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama. “China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan can do us no damage,” he said.

The former defence minister further said that it is India’s responsibility to protect Bhutan and China was eyeing Nepal, he said. He also spoke against the Chinese goods finding a market in India.