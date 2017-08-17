Mandi landslide: Dalai Lama expresses sympathy over loss of life

The Nobel laureate also assured that he would make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. (Image: Reuters)

Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama expressed his sympathies over the loss of lives due to a massive landslide in Mandi district where two buses were buried, killing 48 people. The Nobel laureate also assured that he would make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In a letter written to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that a massive landslide swept away vehicles, including public buses, on the Pathankot-Mandi Highway near Mandi on Saturday night resulting in the tragic death and injury of many people.”

“I would like to offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and to others affected by this catastrophe,” he said. The Dalai Lama said that Himachal Pradesh has been his home for over 57 years, and he naturally felt an affinity for its people.

“Natural disasters like this are difficult to predict and consequently difficult to take precautions against. However, I wonder if the introduction of warning procedures at the first signs of trouble might help prevent the recurrence of such events in the future,” he said.

On Saturday, two Himachal roadway buses were hit by a massive landslide triggered by a cloudburst on the Mandi- Pathankot National Highway, leaving at least 48 people dead and several others injured.