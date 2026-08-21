Three banks have revised some of their charges and card-related terms from August 2026.

While Axis Bank has increased the Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) markup on credit cards from 1.5% to 3.5%, Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised the DCC fee on debit cards from 1% to 3.5%.

IndusInd Bank, meanwhile, has revised charges for certain savings accounts, including IMPS, cash transactions, debit cards and forex transactions.

The changes do not apply in the same way to all customers.

Here’s what Axis, Kotak and IndusInd Bank customers need to know, including which charges have changed, who is affected and how much more they could pay.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s latest Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) markup

The Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee for Kotak Debit Card transactions will change from 1% + GST to 3.5% + GST of the transaction amount from August 1, 2026.

“The DCC fee is applicable on transactions conducted at international merchants, including transactions initiated within India but processed by overseas merchants. Customers may choose to transact in the local currency of the merchant, wherever such an option is available, to avoid DCC charges,” mentioned Kotak Mahindra Bank in a statement.

All ATM, POS/in-store, and online transactions will be subject to the revised DCC markup fee.

According to Kotak Mahindra Bank, DCC charges are applicable when you opt for home currency (i.e., USD) instead of local currency for an international transaction.

Revision of Axis Bank credit card terms and conditions

Axis Bank changed the Dynamic Currency Conversion markup from 1.5% to 3.5% as of August 28, 2026. The bank has also declared that the late payment fee for outstanding balances under Rs 50,000 will remain unchanged, while the revised late payment fee for outstanding balances beyond Rs 50,000 will be Rs 1,300.

Slabs of outstanding amount Late payment fee charges Amount < INR 500 Nil Amount INR 501 to INR 5000 INR 500/- Amount INR 5001 to INR 10,000 INR 750/- Amount INR 10,001 to INR 50,000 INR 1200/- Amount > INR 50,000 INR 1300/-

Source: Axis Bank

“When you make a payment towards your credit card outstanding, the payment will be adjusted across different components of your outstanding balance in a defined order. Payments will be adjusted first towards applicable fees and charges (including taxes), followed by EMIs, interest charges, purchase transactions and cash advances,” said Axis Bank in a statement.

“Gift card purchases will continue to be excluded from rewards category and will not earn rewards/cashback or contribute towards spends based fee waiver calculations or milestone benefits, if applicable. However, instead of being classified under the “Wallet” spend category, such purchases will now be reclassified under a separate spend category titled “Gift Card”. Additionally, please note that no rewards/cashback shall be earned on spends made on Bridge Fees, Road Fees, and Tolls,” the bank has further clarified.

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Revision in service charges for IndusInd Bank savings account & debit card

Effective 1st August 2026, the charges and fees applicable to your savings account have been revised by IndusInd Bank. Please note that all the fees mentioned below are exclusive of GST.

IMPS Charges: Savings + NR variants

The revised charges are applicable for the following savings account variants:

Indus Classic & Equivalent

Indus New Young Saver/Young Saver,

Indus Advantage/ Advantage Prime,

Multiplier Max, Multiplier Plus,

Indus 3-1 & Equivalent,

MF/LI/Health Bundle,

Savings Account for Gold loan customer

Indus Privilege Prime,

Indus Senior, Max Active

Indus Privilege & Equivalent

Indus Maxima/ Senior Maxima & Equivalent

Indus Non-Resident & Equivalent

Current Charges Revised Charges Nil Up to Rs 10,000 – Rs 2.50 per transaction >Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000 – Rs 5.00 per transaction >Rs 1,00,000 – Rs 10.00 per transaction

Revision in cash transaction charges (Cash Deposit & Withdrawal)- savings + NR variants

Indus Classic, Privilege, Maxima and Select equivalent variants cardholders can make up to four transactions or transactions worth Rs 1 lakh a month, whichever is earlier. Beyond this limit, a charge of Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150, will apply.

These revised charges will apply to Indus Classic & equivalent, Indus New Young Saver/Young Saver, Indus Advantage/Advantage Prime, Multiplier Max, Multiplier Plus, Indus 3-1 & equivalent, MF/LI/Health Bundle, Savings Account for Gold Loan customers, Indus Privilege Prime, Indus Senior, Max Active, Indus Privilege & equivalent, Indus Maxima & equivalent, Indus Non-Resident & equivalent, and Indus Select & equivalent.

Indus Partner/Progress, Indus Exclusive & equivalent, and Indus Care cardholders will get up to four transactions or Rs 2.5 lakh per month, whichever is earlier, without charge. Beyond this limit, the bank will charge Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, with a minimum charge of Rs 150.

For the Grande Programme and its equivalent variants, customers can make up to five transactions or Rs 5 lakh a month, whichever is earlier. Any amount beyond the free limit will attract a charge of Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 of the exceeded threshold amount, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

Earlier, cash withdrawals were free, with no monthly limit for exclusive/grande variants and no cash deposit charges for up to 5 transactions or deposits within Rs 2 lakh per month, or up to 5 times the previous month’s Average Monthly Balance (AMB), whichever limit is applicable. Beyond the free limit, the applicable charges were Rs 4 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum charge of Rs 100.

Transition from AQB to AMB-based balance requirement & minimum balance fees savings + NR variants

Variant Current Requirement Revised Requirement Balance Criteria (INR) Average Quarterly Balance Average Monthly Balance Indus Advantage Prime 10,000 10,000 Indus Maxima & Equivalent 20,000 20,000 Indus Multiplier Plus 25,000 25,000 Indus Privilege Prime 25,000 25,000 Indus Privilege Plus Branch Category – Category A: 50,000 | Category B: 30,000 | Category C & Below: 10,000 Branch Category – Category A: 50,000 | Category B: 30,000 | Category C & Below: 10,000 Indus Select & Equivalent Single Account: 50,000, Group Accounts: 1,00,000 Single Account: 50,000, Group Accounts: 1,00,000 Indus Partner/Indus Progress 1,00,000 1,00,000 Indus Exclusive & Equivalent Single Account: 1,00,00, Group Accounts: 2,00,00 Single Account: 1,00,00, Group Accounts: 2,00,00 Non-Maintenance Charges 10% of the shortfall in AQB required as per program subject to maximum of Rs 900/- 6% of the shortfall in AMB required as per program subject to maximum of Rs 600/-

Source: IndusInd Bank

Revision of Debit Card charges

Debit Card Variant Current Charges Revised Issuance/ Annual/ Renewal Charges VISA Gold Debit Card NIL to Rs.249 Rs 299 MC Titanium Debit Card NIL to Rs.249 Rs 299 RuPay Debit Card NIL to Rs.249 Rs 299

According to IndusInd Bank, existing customers holding the respective variant of the debit card will also be subject to the above charge revision.

Debit Card Forex Mark-up fees

Card Type Segment Existing Forex Mark-up Revised Forex Mark-up RuPay DC – 3.50% VISA Platinum 2% 3.50% Premium Debit Cards (PDCs) 2% 3.50% Select 1% 2.50% Exclusive 0% 2.50%

Source: IndusInd Bank

Disclaimer: The charges and fees mentioned in this article are based on information available on the respective banks’ official websites at the time of publication. Charges may vary depending on the card, account variant, transaction type and applicable taxes. Customers are advised to check the latest fee schedule and terms and conditions with their respective banks before making any transaction.

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