Indian equity benchmarks were trading with modest gains by midday on Friday, August 21. The Nifty 50 was hovering above 24,250, up about 0.14%, while the Sensex was hovering near 77,650, higher by around 0.15%. Individual stocks, however, saw sharper moves as a record overseas order lifted Welspun Corp, a reported Bain Capital investment plan pushed JBM Auto higher, and a fresh defence order supported Data Patterns. Sugar stocks remained under pressure after the government’s decision to allow duty-free raw sugar imports.

Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp Ltd. share price surged 14% intra-day after the company secured its largest-ever single order, valued at approximately Rs 17,200 crore, for pipe supplies from its manufacturing facility in the United States. The order, scheduled for execution during FY28 and FY29, has taken the company’s global order book to nearly Rs 42,100 crore and adds substantial multi-year revenue visibility. Welspun Corp had also reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,047.88 crore in Q1 FY27.

JBM Auto

The share price of JBM Auto rose 5.72% by midday after reports said Bain Capital was in discussions to acquire a significant minority stake in the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing business, with the proposed investment reportedly worth up to Rs 2,850 crore. The stock also witnessed trading volumes nearly six times its daily average, while the company’s Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 14% to Rs 42 crore and revenue increased 15% to Rs 1,442 crore.

Data Patterns

Data Patterns (India) share price gained 5% by midday after the defence and aerospace electronics company secured a Rs 585.76 crore radar electronics supply order from Bharat Electronics. The order adds to the company’s existing business pipeline, with its order book standing at Rs 2,654 crore as of July 30, while further orders received after that date totalled Rs 771.08 crore, including the BEL contract.

Bharat Electronics

The share price of Bharat Electronics advanced 1.2% by midday, with the defence major also benefiting from the order placed with Data Patterns for radar electronics. The movement came alongside strength in select defence counters during the session, as the fresh contract added to the company’s ongoing procurement and supply activity.

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. share price rose 2% by midday after the company expanded its automotive solutions portfolio with two new offerings under its Primary Foundry Alloy range, including a Copper-Doped Alloy for high-performance automotive applications and Vedanta Foundry Alloy developed in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The products were unveiled at AutoEdge 2026 and are aimed at supporting lighter, safer and more efficient vehicles.

Sugar stocks

Sugar stocks were under pressure by midday. The stocks are seeing profit booking after the recent run-up following the recent moves. The government allowed duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar until October 31 and imposed a 15-day stockholding limit on bulk consumers using more than 10 tonnes a month. Balrampur Chini Mills share price fell 2.88%, Shree Renuka Sugars declined 2.76%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries dropped 2.20%, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was down 1.89%, while EID Parry slipped 1.39%. The additional imports could increase domestic supply and put pressure on sugar prices, raising concerns over margins and realisations for sugar producers.

Colgate Palmolive India

Colgate-Palmolive (India) share price fell 1.09% by midday after Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan resigned from her position, effective from the close of business on September 27, 2026 after she was promoted to a global role as Executive Vice President, Marketing, Asia-Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive. The board approved the appointment of Manish Anandani as her successor for five years, subject to shareholder approval, while the company had reported a 7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 343 crore in Q1 FY27.