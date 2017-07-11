Kerala actor Dileep arrested, case filed over conspiracy in actress attack

Famous Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested on Monday in connection with the plot behind the case concerning to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress in February this year as per Indian Express. Police questioned Dileep and film director Nadirsha for 13 hours last week. Later, police had raided business premises of his wife Kavya Madhavan. Police while talking to Indian Express said that they took Dileep into custody on Monday morning and the arrest was recorded in evening. The conspiracy behind the attack was hatched several years back and it was in the second attempt that the actress was attacked in the late night of February 19 in a moving car near Kochi.

The police had filed a charge-sheet against the supari gang, which had assaulted the actress, in April this year. Police had last month reopened the conspiracy behind the attack following the expose of a letter purportedly written by the gang leader Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni to Dileep seeking financial aid. Meanwhile, Dileep had also filed a complaint to police that he was being blackmailed by Sunil Kumar seeking money.

During the investigation, Dileep had maintained that he was not linked to the attack on the actress. The Association of Malayalam Movies Artists (AMMA) had rallied behind the troubled actor, who is a leading actor in the film industry.