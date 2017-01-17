Jallikattu ban: Over 500 detained for protesting SC ban in Tamil Nadu’s Alanganallur

In a massive crackdown following the protests against the Supreme Court’s ban on Jallikattu, over 500 persons were detained by police in Alanganallur of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. (Reuters)

In a massive crackdown following the protests against the Supreme Court’s ban on Jallikattu, over 500 persons were detained by police in Alanganallur of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. With the debate over judicial interference and right to hold Jallikattu – a symbol of Tamil culture, raging on, people of Tamil Nadu had resorted to creative and symbolic protests against Supreme Court’s ban on the event. From holding ‘symbolic’ jallikattu event to decorate black ‘rangoli’ in support of the event, people hold various forms of protests against PETA at Alanganallur in Madurai. Tension prevailed in the area as people gathered in large numbers after news spread that Jallikattu would be conducted at venues where the event was held previously. Police said they were maintaining a strict vigil and would not allow bulls to be released into the crowd.

Thousands of people on Monday took to the streets in Madurai’s Alanganallur town in Tamil Nadu protesting the ban against the ancient and popular bull-taming sport. The protestors including men and women, have assembled in the town well known for conducting Jallikattu. A large contingent of police personnel have been deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incidents. In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull’s hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

On Saturday, 149 persons were detained in Madurai district for staging protests against the ban. The Supreme Court on Thursday had said it could not give its verdict on Jallikattu before Pongal. DMK Working President M K Stalin had led a protest in Chennai on Friday in this regard.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The court also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock cart races in the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country. Ever since the ban order people have been demanding the central government take necessary legal steps to conduct the sport.