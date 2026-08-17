On a train leaving Germany as Europe slid into war, Burjor Godrej, a second-generation Godrej family member and father of Adi and Nadir Godrej, carried an unfinished PhD thesis on fatty acids and soap chemistry. He could not have known then that the interruption would eventually lead to one of India’s most enduring and loved consumer brands — Cinthol.

The brand name also emerged from Burjor’s research. The original code name, “Synthetic Phenol”, became “SYNTHOL”, before “SYN” was replaced with “CIN” to create Cinthol.

Today, Cinthol is looking beyond the soap bar. The 74-year-old Godrej brand, launched on 15 August 1952, is seeking a larger presence in skin cleansing, with body wash and adjacent categories emerging as key growth avenues.

“In soaps, the strategy is to play holistically on the platform of skin cleansing,” said Aasif Malbari, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL). “Skin cleansing lends itself to a number of attributes which includes soaps, face wash, body wash and so on,” he said.

The opportunity comes as consumers increasingly move beyond traditional bathing soaps. Industry estimates peg Cinthol’s annual sales at around Rs 1,000 crore, giving it an estimated 5% share of the Rs 20,000-crore domestic toilet soap market. The market is split between mass and premium brands, with Cinthol competing against players such as Lux, Liril, Santoor and Dettol in the broader soap market.

While soaps remain among India’s most penetrated FMCG categories, growth is estimated at 3-4%. Deodorants and body wash, smaller categories valued at around Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively, are growing at about 10-12% annually, making category extensions attractive.

Malbari said GCPL remains committed to growing Cinthol. “We strategically are very committed to grow Cinthol,” he said, pointing to Cinthol Foam Body Wash, which he said has been doing “extremely well”.

Geography also offers headroom. Cinthol is a national brand but remains particularly strong in southern India. “It’s currently a national brand, but obviously much more dominant in south,” Malbari said, pointing to opportunities in other states.

That ambition is rooted in an unusual origin story.

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Burjor was studying in Berlin when World War II broke out in 1939. He took one of the last trains from Cologne to Paris before returning to India, leaving his doctoral work unfinished. At Godrej, he spent the next decade applying his research, working on a soap that could clean the skin while also deodorising it.

The result was Cinthol, launched on India’s fifth Independence Day. Positioned as India’s first deodorant and complexion soap, it entered the market as a premium product aimed at younger, aspirational consumers.

Over the decades, its proposition remained linked to freshness, confidence and modernity. Print advertising gave way to television, with Vinod Khanna and cricketer Imran Khan representing its aspirational image in the 1980s. Cinthol Lime, launched in 1989, reportedly reached 8% market share within six months.

Shah Rukh Khan followed in the mid-1990s, helping broaden the brand’s appeal while retaining its premium positioning. Hrithik Roshan and Virat Kohli later brought a more contemporary, youth-oriented image to the brand.

The business evolved too. After the 2001 demerger of the consumer products business of Godrej Soaps into GCPL, Cinthol became a brand of the latter. Cinthol’s portfolio expanded into deodorants, talcum powders, shower gels and men’s grooming products.

For N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a brand consultancy firm, this ability to evolve has been central to Cinthol’s longevity.

“Cinthol has stood the test of time in a crowded and competitive category such as soaps,” he said. The brand, he said, has evolved while remaining relevant to those seeking “freshness and fragrance”.

Its “Alive is Awesome” positioning now carries that legacy into a new generation. For Cinthol, the challenge is no longer simply to sell soap, but to turn seven decades of brand equity into a broader skin-cleansing franchise.