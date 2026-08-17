The Job

Marketing at POCO is equal parts strategy, speed, and controlled chaos. One moment I’m discussing campaigns and creator ideas, the next I’m debating product positioning, memes, retail visibility, or whether the internet will approve of a particular shade of yellow. The role demands staying plugged into culture because consumers move fast, trends move faster, and the community always keeps you on your toes. Thankfully, I genuinely enjoy the madness.

The Weekdays

Most mornings begin with a lively school-run filled with debates, music, and more energy than my first cup of coffee can handle. Driving my daughter and her friends to school often feels like sitting in on the world’s most brutally honest focus group. One of my favourite parts of the carpool is introducing the kids to great music, so every day comes with a different soundtrack, from old-school rap and hip-hop to rock, house, and everything in between. After that, it’s straight into work mode. Somewhere between meetings, launches, and endless notifications, I keep promising myself I’ll become a gym person again. The intention is strong. The consistency is still in beta testing.

The Weekend

Weekends are for slowing things down a little. Good meals with the family, catching up with friends, and taking the time to properly unwind. Add a couple of well-made cocktails to the mix and that’s usually my idea of a good weekend. Nothing too dramatic, just the right balance of noise, laughter, and doing absolutely nothing productive.

The Toys

I like things that feel fun but purposeful. My POCO F8 Ultra is obviously always within arm’s reach, mostly because work never really sleeps. The PlayStation 5 is my occasional escape hatch after a long week. I’m also mildly obsessed with coffee, so the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine has become less of an appliance and more of a personality trait. And then there’s my Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, probably the only thing I own that can instantly improve my mood before the engine even starts.

The Logos

I’ve always admired brands that don’t treat their logos like untouchable museum pieces. The Lacoste endangered species campaign is still one of my favourites because it proved that a logo can evolve, make a statement, and still feel unmistakably true to the brand. I love when identity systems are confident enough to bend a little, have some fun, and still remain iconic.

The author is marketing head, POCO India