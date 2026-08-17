If you want to ring-fence money for defined goals such as children’s education, marriage or retirement, consider guaranteed return life insurance plans. They combine life coverage with tax-free survival benefits, offering yields that outpace fixed deposits.

In a volatile market, guaranteed return life insurance plans provide certainty by locking in a fixed survival benefit. Insurers are designing products around specific customer needs rather than offering a one-size-fits-all proposition. This includes different premium payment structures, income and payout options, policy tenures, deferred income choices and enhanced protection features.

Tailored for conservative savers

These plans are ideal for salaried professionals who can commit to a multi-year premium schedule ranging between 5 to 12 years. “It is an ideal choice for conservative savers looking for emotional and financial security without the stress of continuously tracking market performance,” says Vaibhav Kumar, head, Products, Ecommerce and Enterprise COE, Axis Max Life Insurance.

For younger people, guaranteed return life insurance plans are useful when used alongside equity-oriented investments as part of a diversified long-term portfolio. “For individuals approaching retirement, the predictability of benefits and potential income options can become particularly relevant,” says Gautam Boda, group vice chairman, JB Boda Group, an insurance broking firm.

Investment yield

Insurers decide the guaranteed rate at the onset of the policy based on prevailing investment yields. Depending on the product, there are multiple payout options such as lump-sum maturity benefits, regular income or even deferred income.

The life insurance protection acts as a financial shield by providing an immediate, tax-free death benefit of 10 times the annual premium to nominees in case of death during the policy term.

“If you need cash before the policy matures, some plans will let you take out a policy loan against it,” says Sarita Joshi, head, Health and Life Insurance, Probus.

Guaranteed return life insurance plans should not be viewed primarily as wealth-creation instruments. “You should evaluate both dimensions — the guaranteed maturity/ income benefits and the life cover — rather than looking at it from an investment-return perspective,” says Sameep Singh, head, Investment, Policybazaar.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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