Jallikattu ban: AR Rahman sits on hunger strike in protest

Noted musician AR Rahman today set on hunger strike a day after calling for it amid the chaos created by protests over the ban on Jallikattu After south cinema star Ajith Kumar, Suriya and Rajinikanth he is the most recent public figure to join the protest. Rehman, yesterday, took to Twitter to call for a hunger strike. “I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!,” he tweeted.

Jallikattu has become a matter of prestige for the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the politicians ever since the apex court imposed a ban on it – it is being opposed by the animal protection outfits.

Join me on periscope today at 6.14 pm IST as I have the first glass of water to break my fast.. — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 20, 2017

Rehman also received the backing of Congress party over his decision, which said that everyone has a right to his own opinion.

“Rehman feels that the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu should be respected. Jallikattu was banned on the instruction of the Supreme Court. The apex court in a judgment said very clearly to ban the Jallikattu. The demand is that it should be allowed that is on the basis of public sentiments which is prevailing in Tamil Nadu,” Congress leader P.C. Chacko told ANI.

The 50-year-old musician also urged for a support from people. “Join me on periscope today at 6.14 pm IST as I have the first glass of water to break my fast…,” he tweeted.

Many other celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Surya, Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram came up in support of the ongoing protest in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has been repeatedly urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the Jallikattu sport, which is held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal.

The Supreme Court had banned the sport in 2014, following which the political parties in the state protested.