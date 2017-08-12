Incessant rain for five days in Meghalya; kills three, renders 800 homeless

Nearly 800 people were rendered homeless in South and West Garo Hills district in western Meghalaya as some villages were submerged under the rising flood waters, officials said. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

Incessant rain for the last five days has wreaked havoc in Meghalaya and claimed three lives, with two persons injured on Saturday, after a tree inside Raj Bhavan fell and crushed three vehicles, an official said. Nearly 800 people were rendered homeless in South and West Garo Hills district in western Meghalaya as some villages were submerged under the rising flood waters, officials said. Three persons, including a woman, were killed and two were injured here, when a eucalyptus tree, which had stood tall at Raj Bhavan for several decades now, came crashing down across the road.

“It took about 30 minutes to extricate the first three victims. The three dead persons are yet to be identified and the condition of the two injured is critical,” Davies Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS. Over 750 people in South Garo Hills district bordering Bangladesh and 63 people under Dalu Block in West Garo Hills district were rendered homeless following flash floods. Though no loss of life has been reported, a government official said six relief camps have been set up in the flood-hit areas. “Landslides and flood waters have affected the movement of vehicles,” South Garo Hills district Police chief Abraham T. Sangma told IANS.

“A police team with the assistance of the Border Security Force has rescued several people trapped in the flood waters in their houses this morning,” Sangma said, adding that the Baghmara police station has been damaged due to mudslides. There were reports of flash floods and landslides in different parts of West Khasi Hills due to the rain. The water level at the Umiam reservoir in Ri-Bhoi district was nearing the danger mark and the floodgates of the dam have been opened as a precautionary measure. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has directed the district administration to take all necessary steps in the flood-hit areas.