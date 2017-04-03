HRD Ministry releases India Rankings 2017; IIT Madras declared best Engineering College

Speaking at the release, the HRD Minister said that the rankings have been based on 20 parameters, which would be very useful to the stakeholders. (PIB)

Union Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released the Indian rankings 2017 with the inclusion of two new categories: Common Overall Rank and the General Degree. Speaking at the release, the HRD Minister said that the rankings have been based on 20 parameters, which would be very useful to the stakeholders. He further informed that regional diversity, gender equity, the inclusion of disadvantaged sections were among some of the specific parameters in the India Rankings 2017. Javadekar told the media that the India Rankings 2017 would be used to improve the educational institutions of the country. According to the HRD ministry, nearly 705 of the research output in the country came from these institutions, while the top 100 academic institutions of the country accounted for nearly 80% of the output.

According to the India Rankings 2017, the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras tops the list in the Engineering category while IISC, Bangalore sits at the top of the Common Overall Rankings, followed by IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, JNU, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee respectively. In the list of the best Management institutes in the country, the Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Ahmedabad gets the numero Uno spot while being followed by IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode respectively. Similarly, IISc Bangalore tops the list of the best universities in the country, followed by JNU, Delhi and the BHU, Varanasi. Meanwhile, in the list of top colleges in the country, Miranda House, Delhi leads the way with Loyola College, Chennai & Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi following it respectively. In the list of the top pharma institutions, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi tops the chart, while being followed by the National Institute of Pharma. Education and Research, Mohali.

Take a look at the list here-

It was also stressed by the HRD minister that many institutions in the country were running with sub-critical faculty and there was a significant scope for reforms and the rankings would help in identifying the areas that needed the most reforms. Javadekar said that India Rankings 2017 was a significant achievement for the government. It is a competition for excellence and continuous efforts for quality improvement, said the HRD Minister. The rankings are said to provide guidance to both parents and students by enabling them to know about the quality of institutes and take better decisions.