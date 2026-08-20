India’s manufacturing push is doing two things at once: creating a faster-growing export engine and, at least for now, making the trade deficit worse.

India’s goods trade deficit widened to a six-month high of nearly $32 billion in July 2026, according to analysis of the commerce ministry’s provisional trade data by Emkay Research. Merchandise imports rose 8% from June and 18% from a year earlier to $76.2 billion, while exports increased 9% month-on-month and 20% year-on-year to $44.2 billion.

The usual suspect — oil — was not responsible for the deterioration. Oil imports declined to $18.3 billion from $19.3 billion in June. Instead, the pressure came from capital goods, electronics and machinery: precisely the categories India needs as it builds factories, expands electronics assembly and tries to move deeper into global manufacturing supply chains.

Deficit is widening beneath the export boom

On the surface, India’s export performance looked strong. Electronics exports jumped 57% year-on-year and 20% month-on-month to $5.9 billion in July. Engineering goods exports, another important indicator of manufacturing activity, increased 18% from a year earlier to $12.2 billion.

But those gains were outpaced by the scale of the inputs arriving from overseas.

Capital goods imports rose 9% month-on-month and 25% year-on-year to $27.1 billion. Within that total, electronics imports reached $14.4 billion, up 44% from July 2025, while machinery imports increased 5% from June and 14% year-on-year to $6.1 billion.

The result was a further widening of India’s “core” trade deficit, which excludes oil and precious metals and therefore gives a clearer view of the underlying industrial trade position.

Core exports rose 6% from June and 15% year-on-year to $35.1 billion. Core imports, however, grew faster. They went up 8% month-on-month and 20% year-on-year to $53 billion. The gap widened to $18.6 billion from $16.4 billion in June.

This means that India is exporting more manufactured goods but the imported equipment and electronic inputs required to produce them are currently growing even faster.

India importing factory before exporting output

That is the paradox at the centre of India’s industrial expansion. Building manufacturing capacity requires large upfront purchases. Companies setting up or expanding production lines need machinery, electronic components, semiconductors and other capital equipment before additional output can be shipped abroad.

Those purchases appear in the trade account immediately. The benefits like higher production, stronger exports, domestic supplier development and greater local value addition typically take longer to emerge.

India is, in effect, importing the factory before it can fully export the output.

This makes the current rise in imports different from a purely consumption-led surge. A large portion is linked to productive capacity and the infrastructure required to support future manufacturing growth. But it still creates a near-term macroeconomic cost: a larger merchandise deficit and greater dependence on services exports and remittances to balance the external account.

The trend is also broader than a single month. During the first four months of FY27, core exports grew 13% year-on-year to $134 billion. Core imports rose 18% to $197 billion, pushing the core deficit to $64 billion from $49 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.

Electronics and engineering exports recorded strong growth over the period but they were eclipsed by a 44% increase in electronics imports and a 17% rise in machinery imports.

Assembly growth has not yet closed the value gap

The numbers underline a central challenge for India’s manufacturing strategy i.e. rapidly expanding final assembly does not automatically translate into an equally rapid improvement in the trade balance.

A product assembled and exported from India may still depend heavily on imported chips, machinery and electronic inputs. Export shipments can therefore rise sharply while the net trade contribution remains modest — or even negative — during the early stages of industrial development.

This does not mean the manufacturing push is failing. The surge in capital goods imports may be evidence that companies are investing, installing equipment and expanding production capacity.

But it does raise the stakes for localisation.

For the equation to improve, India will need to capture a larger share of the value chain — not only final assembly, but also more of the components, industrial equipment and high-value electronic inputs used inside its factories. Otherwise, stronger exports may continue to be accompanied by an equally persistent import requirement.

The difference between a temporary investment-related deficit and a structural dependence on imported inputs will become clearer only over time. The key question is whether today’s imported machinery creates the domestic capabilities that reduce import intensity tomorrow.

Higher chip prices could deepen the squeeze

Semiconductors add another layer of risk. Emkay expects capital goods, particularly electronics, to remain a major driver of core import growth. The report warned that sharply higher chip prices could push the value of electronics imports and the overall import bill even higher. Electronics exports may also benefit from higher prices but the improvement is expected to be smaller than the increase in import costs.

India does retain some important buffers. The services surplus stood at $16.95 billion in July, while the June figure was revised sharply upward to $17.9 billion. Emkay also lowered its FY27 current-account deficit forecast to 1.3% of GDP, based on an assumed average Brent crude price of $85 a barrel.

But the services cushion is losing momentum. According to the report, net services export growth has slowed to low single digits, meaning it may offer less support if the merchandise deficit remains elevated. Strong remittances should provide some protection, but rising chip, energy and other import costs remain upside risks.

The latest trade numbers therefore carry an uncomfortable but not necessarily negative message.

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India’s import bill may be rising partly because its manufacturing ambitions are becoming real. Factories are being equipped, electronics production is expanding and exports are growing quickly.

The longer-term test is whether those imports become the foundation for deeper domestic supply chains and higher-value production or remain a permanent cost of an assembly-heavy manufacturing model.

For now, progress is visible on both sides of the trade ledger. India’s manufactured exports are booming. The machinery and electronic inputs needed to produce them are booming faster.