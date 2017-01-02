Horror start to 2017 in Bengaluru, huge mob molests women with impunity; 1,500 cops look on

Bengaluru was shamed on the first day of 2017 as a huge mob molested women with impunity even as 1500 policemen deployed in the area looked on as the horror scenes unfolded. (Representational Image: PTI)

Bengaluru was shamed on the first day of 2017 as a huge mob molested women with impunity even as 1500 policemen deployed in the area looked on as the horror scenes unfolded. Despite elaborated security arrangements made at the at Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, where people gathered to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Men gathered in the area in massive numbers and they first created a ruckus and then started molesting women. Male friends and family members tried to deal with the molesters, but they were outnumbered and were in fact thrashed for interfering.

According to Bengaluru Mirror, thousands of people gathered for revelry and around 1500 policemen were deployed at the place of incident. Though police had initially claimed to take all precautions, it seemed they underestimated the nature of the mob. Hooliganism shows up in Bengaluru time and again and this happens especially when women dare to have a good time in public, often end up getting mauled.

In-charge of New Year’s Eve security in the city, former city police commissioner NS Megharikh claimed that the entire city police force, which included additional reserve battalions, was to be deployed on the city streets so as to maintain decorum in the city during New Year celebrations. However, all arrangement failed as none of these were of any help to the women who became easy targets for drunk hooligans.

On the other hand, city police officially claimed that they have not registered a single case of molestation or harassment, despite photographic evidence and eye-witness accounts.

Year by year the number of cases are increasing. According to the police statistics, in 2015 the city had 714 cases of molestation and 171 of them are still under investigation. Similarly, the police registered 756 cases of sexual harassment in 2016 and 559 of them are still under investigation.