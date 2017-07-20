Himanta Biswa Sarma email hacked; Assam minister says messages seeking aid being sent in his name

Earlier this week, Sarma was also accorded ‘Z’ category security cover by the Centre. (IE)

Senior Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today claimed that his Email ID has been hacked and mails are being sent in his name seeking financial help. In a statement issued by him in his Twitter account, the minister said, “My email id has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements and mails sent seeking financial help. Avoid any such mail. Case being registered”. The minister has also attached two letters that were mailed at 1951@gmail.com. In the first mail, the letter asks the receiver to send Rs 2 lakh to a vendor , which is “for purchases as well as programme service.” The letter further mentioned that all related documents would be sent before the week ends. It also said that the minister was in a meeting and could only communicate through mail. The mail also gives the name if the beneficiary and the person’s account number where the amount is to be sent. In another mail, the letter is addressed to one Ashok Bajaj, whom the sender has apparently asked whether he was available so that details of the beneficiary couls be forwarded.

My email id has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements and mails sent seeking financial help. Avoid any such mail. Case being registered pic.twitter.com/XGj4POmDyw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 20, 2017

Tweeting about the alleged mail today, Sarma also said that a case has also been registered in the matter. Earlier this week, Sarma was also accorded ‘Z’ category security cover by the Centre, outlookindia.com report said. As per the report, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos have been deployed to accompany him during every visit within Assam. The decision to provide him a Z security was taken after intelligence agencies submitted a report to the Centre, suggesting threat to his life. As per the protocol of the Z security, about 10-12 commandos would accompany the the minister where ever he visits in the state. The website further added that a CRPF pilot car, would also accompany Sarma.

Recently the Centre had also accorded a Z+ security o Kerala-based spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, PTI had reported.