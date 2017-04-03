HC gives Yogi Adityanath government 24-hour deadline to produce illegal meat shops’ closure orders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Indian Express)

The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government 24 hours to produce before it all the orders on the basis of which it closed illegal meat shops in the state. The Lucknow court had ordered the state counsel on March 27th to produce the order by April 3 but the state failed to do so and instead sought more time for it following which, the court gave another day and listed the case for hearing on April 4. A division bench consisting of Shree Narain Shukla and Sheo Kumar Singh issued the order on Monday on a plea filed by Shahabuddin and nine other meat traders.

The petitioners had sought the court’s directive for the renewal of licences for their meat shops and had said that the matter was urgent as it was affecting their trade. They further said that their meat shops were closed despite the fact that they had applied for the renewal of licences but these were pending. Petitioner’s councel – G C Sinha argued that the licences of meat shops have not been renewed since 2014. The counsel further claimed that the petitioners had moved a writ petition on the high court in 2015 and the court had sought an reply from the respondants.

Yogi Adityanath, within 48 hours of being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had put a ban on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops. The meat shop owners across the state had called for an indefinite strike opposing the move. Uttar Pradesh has 186 slaughterhouses out of which only 40 slaughterhouses are legal and thus affecting the supply of meat and livelihood of the sellers in the state.

Yogi Adityanath would be holding a cabinet meeting tomorrow in Allahabad.