Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited previously-Naxal-impacted Bondari village in Balaghat district under the state government’s Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan. The CM announced a Rs 225 crore development and livelihood initiative covering 100 villages in the district.

In an X post, the CM said that officials have been directed to strengthen the delivery of government schemes covering housing, nutrition, healthcare and education. He also told officials to promote animal husbandry in the formerly Naxal-hit areas.

कभी नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र रहे बालाघाट जिले के ग्राम बोंदारी में आज जन विश्वास अभियान अंतर्गत दौरा कर जनजातीय भाई-बहनों के साथ संवाद किया। ₹225 करोड़ से जिले के 100 गांवों का समग्र विकास किया जाएगा।



इस मौके पर अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि नक्सल प्रभावित रहे क्षेत्रों में… pic.twitter.com/voru7JPxEU — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 29, 2026

First visit by a CM or minister in 25 years

In his social media post, the CM said that it was the first visit by a chief minister or minister to the region in roughly 25 years. “[This] is proof that a new era of development and trust is beginning here. Ensuring the all-round development of the Baiga community, and effectively delivering the benefits of all schemes including education and health, is our resolve,” his X post read.

Rs 225 crore plan to target 100 villages

The Rs 225 crore initiative will be implemented through multiple state departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Energy, Education, Industries, Women and Child Development, AYUSH, Food, Fisheries, Health, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Tribal Affairs and Tourism, news agency ANI reported.

The CM also stressed the importance of nutritional food and effective delivery of welfare benefits, saying the government’s objective was to connect every village and every family with the mainstream of development.

In the same post, the Chief Minister added that the government would work with sensitivity and commitment to connect the region’s traditional art, culture and local products with wider markets.

‘Security with development and development with employment’

During his visit, Yadav said, “Balaghat is now moving from Naxalism towards development.” He added that the government’s aim was to accelerate social and economic development along with lasting peace and connect every village and family with the mainstream of development, PTI report stated.

“Security is now being accompanied by development, and development by employment,” he said, adding that efforts would increase people’s incomes through local livelihood opportunities and connect youths with jobs and self-employment.

Development reaching last mile

The CM also highlighted the role of women’s self-help groups in expanding economic activity and small enterprises in the region, according to ANI.

“The government will work with complete sensitivity, dedication, and commitment to connect traditional arts, culture, and local products to the market. In areas freed from Naxalism, reaching development to the person standing in the last line is our priority,” his X post read.

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CM makes unscheduled stops

During his interaction at Bondari, Yadav spoke to villagers about their concerns and reviewed whether they were receiving benefits under government schemes, PTI reported.

Apart from Bondari, Yadav also made unscheduled stops at Korka and Devarbeli, two other areas previously affected by Naxal activity, to interact directly with residents and discuss their access to government schemes, reported ANI.