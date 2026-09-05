The domestic equity markets ended Friday session on positive note, snapping a four-day losing streak. The Nifty 50 closed 0.10% higher at 23,897.70, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to end at 76,515.43.

Several leading brokerages, including Jefferies, Macquarie, JM Financial, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Motilal Oswal, have issued fresh recommendations on key stocks. Based on their latest calls, we have shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors for investors to watch.

CLSA on PVR INOX

CLSA has retained its ‘Outperform’ rating on PVR INOX with a target price of Rs 2,135, implying around 78% upside from current levels. The brokerage’s view is based on improving cinema attendance, higher customer spending and the potential for better margins as operating leverage improves.

PVR INOX had a stronger first quarter, with admissions rising 8% year-on-year. Revenue from movie tickets increased 15%, while food and beverages (F&B) sales rose 13%. Reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 33%.

CLSA believes the rise in both attendance and per-customer spending points to improving demand. The brokerage called PVR INOX “a compelling play on discretionary consumption in India” and said multiplexes remain a key form of outdoor entertainment.

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Margin improvement is another focus area. The company has been working to control utilities, manpower, rental and F&B costs, while improving its food offerings to encourage higher customer spending. CLSA expects these measures, along with better occupancy, to support a recovery in profitability.

CLSA on ONGC

CLSA has assigned a ‘High-Conviction Outperform’ rating to ONGC with a target price of Rs 405, implying around 71% upside from current levels.

The brokerage believes ONGC is already factoring in a Brent crude price below current levels, which could limit the downside even if supply from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increases.

Motilal Oswal on PhysicsWallah

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah (PW) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a Rs 200 target price, implying around 66% upside from current market levels. The brokerage expects the online business to remain the main growth driver, with revenue projected to grow at around 28% CAGR from FY26 to FY30. It said, “The online business is PW’s primary value driver.”

The brokerage also expects PhysicsWallah’s margins to improve, with pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin rising from around 26% in FY26 to 30% by FY28. Its offline business, which has 353 centres, is expected to grow at around 20% CAGR through FY30.

Jefferies on Siemens Energy India

Jefferies’ Siemens Energy India target price stands at Rs 4,800. This implies around 48.5% upside. The brokerage expects the company to deliver 43% annualised earnings per share (EPS) growth through FY28, supported by operating leverage and rising power-sector capital expenditure in India.

The June-quarter order book for Siemens Energy increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 19,100 crore, equivalent to around 2.5 times FY25 sales. Jefferies expects operating leverage to drive a 475-basis-point improvement in margins to 24% by FY28, as fixed costs decline as a share of revenue as the business expands.

Macquarie on Bharat Electronics

Macquarie has assigned an ‘Outperform’ rating to Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 550, indicating around 35% upside from current levels. This is the highest potential upside among the stocks in its India Industrials coverage. However, Bharat Electronics does not feature in Macquarie’s list of Indian companies supplying the specific bulk-power equipment categories to the US.

Jefferies on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI

Jefferies expects large banks to deliver around 13% profit CAGR, with valuations appearing more reasonable after their recent underperformance. Jefferies prefers HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India among large lenders.

Within the sector, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,700 for Axis Bank, implying around 35% upside, while its HDFC Bank target of Rs 880 suggests 24% upside. For ICICI Bank, the brokerage has a Rs 1,750 target price, indicating around 22% upside.

Jefferies on Welspun Corp

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating on Welspun Corp with a Rs 3,250 target price, implying around 27% upside. The brokerage sees strong demand from the US energy infrastructure cycle, supported by rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, data-centre power demand and higher gas production.

It said, “US energy infrastructure is in a multi-year investment phase.” Welspun has around 30% share of the US market and is expanding its local manufacturing capacity.

Jefferies expects Welspun Corp to post 17% volume growth and around 32-33% annual compound growth in EBITDA and EPS between FY26-29.

Macquarie on CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Macquarie has given CG Power an ‘Outperform’ rating with a Rs 1,090 target price, indicating a potential 22% total shareholder return. The brokerage said management is assessing the economics of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 before deciding on further expansion of its semiconductor facilities. For now, the focus remains on scaling the existing operations, with the main plant already in production.

Macquarie sees scope for further expansion if the economics under the new semiconductor framework are favourable for CG Power. However, it flagged risks including weaker or delayed orders, a slowdown in artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure, higher commodity costs and rising competition that could pressure margins.

Jefferies on Allied Blenders

Jefferies has retained ‘Buy’ on Allied Blenders with a target price of Rs 780, implying around 28% upside from the current market price. According to the brokerage report, sustained growth in ICONiQ White, the revival of legacy brands and greater backward integration could support earnings in the coming years.

Jefferies expects margin improvement to become more visible from FY28, as backward integration and operating leverage start contributing.

The brokerage noted, “After delivering ~650bps of EBITDA margin expansion over FY24-26 through premiumisation, refinancing and cost optimisation, Allied Blenders management expects further improvement from a richer product mix, continued premiumisation and the benefits of backward integration.”

Jefferies on Adani Energy, Torrent Power, JSW Energy and more

Jefferies continues to prefer the power sector, with rising electricity demand and fresh capacity additions expected to support earnings growth. The brokerage expects private-sector power generation to grow at around 9% CAGR between FY26 and FY30, compared with 4% for public-sector generation.

Among utilities, Adani Energy Solutions has the highest target-based upside of 49%, with a target price of Rs 2,060. Jefferies has set a Rs 1,780 target for Torrent Power, implying 46% upside, and a Rs 720 target for JSW Energy, suggesting 39% upside. Adani Green Energy has a target of Rs 1,695, implying 35% upside, while Adani Power has a Rs 270 target, pointing to 33% upside.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.