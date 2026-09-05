India’s private space industry has gone from one start-up in 2014 to more than 400 by 2026, moving fast beyond the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO), long-held monopoly. A Jefferies report says that start-ups are now building launch vehicles, satellites, Earth-observation platforms, in-space propulsion systems and orbital-debris tracking technologies, backed by policy reforms, rising investor interest and greater access to government infrastructure.

Cumulative private investment in the sector has reached about $600 million, enough to push companies from prototypes to real missions and commercial contracts. Firms such as Skyroot Aerospace, Pixxel, Agnikul Cosmos and Digantara are testing engines, launching sub-orbital vehicles and selling data and services in areas once dominated by a few global aerospace players.

This early capital base is the foundation for a much larger ambition- a $44 billion Indian space economy in the coming years, with private start-ups at the core of launch services, satellite manufacturing and space-based applications.

From a government-led programme to a startup ecosystem

For decades, India’s space programme was driven mainly by ISRO and government-backed institutions. ISRO built India’s capability in launch vehicles, satellites, remote sensing, navigation, communications and planetary missions. However, the opening of the sector to private enterprise has created space for startups to develop their own technologies, services and business models.

The result is an increasingly diverse ecosystem. Companies are working across the full space value chain—from rockets that can launch satellites, to spacecraft and imaging constellations, to propulsion systems that help satellites manoeuvre in orbit, and analytics platforms that convert satellite data into useful information for customers.

The Jefferies report notes that India’s startups now span launch vehicles, satellites, Earth observation, propulsion, and downstream space applications. This wider participation could help India increase launch capacity, reduce the cost of access to space, strengthen domestic supply chains and compete for a larger share of the global commercial space market.

Capital support drives commercial ambitions

The rise of Indian space startups is being backed by both private investment and government support. Cumulative private investment reached roughly $0.6 billion by 2026, according to Jefferies, indicating rising confidence among domestic and global investors.

Government schemes are also intended to address one of the sector’s biggest challenges: the long time and high cost required to develop, test and certify space technology. The government has announced a Rs 10 billion Venture Capital Fund, a Rs 5 billion Technology Adoption Fund, and the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme to improve startups’ access to financing.

These measures are meant to help companies move from research and prototype development to commercial services and scalable manufacturing. They can also support the commercialisation of indigenous technologies developed by Indian institutions and industry.

Skyroot Aerospace: Private Indian launch reaches orbit

Founded in 2018, Skyroot Aerospace is one of India’s best-funded private launch-vehicle companies, having raised approximately $160 million. The startup develops the Vikram series of launch vehicles, aimed at serving the growing market for small-satellite launches.

Skyroot became the first private Indian company to place payloads into orbit with the successful launch of Vikram-1 in July 2026, according to the startup data cited in the report. The development marked an important point for India’s commercial space sector because it showed that a private company could independently develop and operate orbital launch capability.

The milestone also has a larger strategic implication. Private launch companies can supplement ISRO’s capacity, provide more frequent launch options and potentially offer lower-cost services for Indian and global satellite customers.

Pixxel: Building India’s hyperspectral data business

Pixxel, established in 2019, operates in the satellite-based Earth-observation segment and has raised approximately $95 million. The company operates a constellation of high-resolution hyperspectral Earth-observation satellites.

Hyperspectral imaging goes beyond conventional satellite imagery by recording information across many narrow bands of light. This can help identify small differences in vegetation, soil, minerals, pollution, water quality and other surface conditions that are not easily visible in regular images.

Pixxel’s technology can therefore support applications in agriculture, climate monitoring, mining, forestry, environmental compliance and disaster management. The company has also secured a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) contract for commercial datasets, a significant validation of its ability to provide data services to international customers.

Agnikul Cosmos: A 3D-printed rocket technology breakthrough

Founded in 2017, Agnikul Cosmos is another launch-vehicle startup, with approximately $76 million in funds raised. It has gained global attention for its advanced rocket-engine manufacturing technology.

The company became the first in the world to develop a rocket powered by a single-piece, 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine. This is important because manufacturing a rocket engine as a single unit can reduce the number of components, simplify assembly and potentially shorten production timelines.

The technology demonstrates how Indian startups are using advanced manufacturing to address one of the most difficult areas of the space business: building safe, reliable and commercially viable launch systems. For India, such innovation could support more responsive and cost-efficient access to space.

Digantara: Tracking threats and debris in Orbit

Digantara, founded in 2018, operates in the fast-growing area of space situational awareness and has raised about $65 million. Space situational awareness refers to the ability to detect, track and understand satellites, rocket stages, debris and other objects orbiting Earth.

The company has launched SCOT, a commercial space-surveillance mission, and developed a patented LiDAR-based system for detecting orbital debris. Such technology is increasingly important because the number of objects in orbit is rising, increasing the risk of collision and damage to satellites.

Digantara is also expanding into space-based missile-defence technology. Its work carries both commercial and defence relevance as it can help satellite operators avoid orbital hazards while supporting the monitoring of activity in space, a domain that is becoming more important for national security.

Bellatrix Aerospace: Building In-Space mobility systems

Founded in 2015, Bellatrix Aerospace works on in-space propulsion and has raised approximately $34 million. The company has demonstrated indigenous green-propulsion technology in orbit and is developing mobility systems for spacecraft.

In-space propulsion is used to manoeuvre satellites after launch, maintain their orbit, avoid collisions, change mission paths and eventually deorbit spacecraft safely. Green propulsion is designed to offer a less hazardous alternative to conventional propellants, which can be toxic and difficult to handle.

Bellatrix’s work is aimed at making spacecraft more flexible and efficient once they are in orbit. Such propulsion systems could become increasingly valuable as satellite constellations grow and demand rises for satellite servicing, collision avoidance and long-duration operations.

SatSure: Turning satellite data into services

SatSure, founded in 2017, operates in downstream space-data and analytics and has raised approximately $29 million. Rather than focusing primarily on building rockets or satellites, the company uses satellite data to generate insights for commercial and government users.

SatSure is part of the winning IN-SPACe Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership consortium, alongside Pixxel, Dhruva Space and PierSight. The group is working to build India’s first commercial Earth-observation constellation.

The project reflects the growing importance of downstream applications in the space economy. While satellites collect information from orbit, companies like SatSure can turn that information into usable products for agriculture, infrastructure, insurance, finance, climate monitoring and public administration.

Dhruva Space: Satellites and ground stations as a service

Dhruva Space, established in 2012, is among the earlier companies in India’s private-space ecosystem. It works across satellite systems and the ground segment and has raised about $28 million.

The company has secured IN-SPACe authorisation to provide Ground Stations as a Service, commonly called GSaaS. Ground stations are essential for communicating with satellites, receiving data, monitoring spacecraft health and managing mission operations.

Dhruva Space is also part of the IN-SPACe Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership consortium with Pixxel, PierSight and SatSure. By combining satellites, ground infrastructure and data services, the consortium aims to develop India’s first commercial Earth-observation constellation.

EtheraX: Betting on a reusable medium-lift rocket

Founded in 2022, EtheraX is developing a reusable medium-lift launch vehicle and has raised approximately $28 million. The company’s objective is to provide lower-cost and more frequent access to space.

Reusable launch systems are important because rockets are traditionally used only once, making launches expensive. Reusability aims to reduce the cost of launch by recovering and flying major rocket components again, though achieving this reliably remains technically difficult.

EtheraX is targeting a segment that could become important as more companies, governments and research institutions seek to launch satellites. If successful, its medium-lift vehicle could serve larger satellite missions and support India’s goal of building a more competitive commercial launch market.

GalaxEye: New capabilities in earth observation

GalaxEye, founded in 2021, works in satellite-based Earth observation and has raised approximately $24 million. The startup launched OptoSAR, a privately built Earth-observation satellite.

The mission represents a significant step for India’s private satellite-manufacturing and space-imaging industry. Earth-observation satellites can provide useful information for farming, mapping, infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, border surveillance, urban planning and environmental assessment.

GalaxEye’s work also highlights how private companies are seeking to combine satellite technologies with data products that can be sold to customers in India and abroad.

The bigger opportunity: From startups to space businesses

The expansion of India’s space startups is not just a technology story. It is also about creating commercial companies that can build products, attract customers, manufacture at scale and compete internationally.

The Jefferies report indicates that India’s private space sector is evolving from concept to commercial execution. Skyroot’s orbital launch, Pixxel’s NASA contract, Agnikul’s engine innovation and Digantara’s surveillance technologies show that this shift has already begun. The government’s capital-support schemes, private investment and a more open regulatory framework could help sustain this momentum.

However, space remains a high-risk sector with long development cycles, large capital needs and demanding reliability standards. The key test for Indian startups will be whether they can turn technical breakthroughs into repeatable missions, dependable products and sustainable revenue.

India’s space ecosystem can become an important extension of the country’s space programme—supporting national security, climate and development needs, satellite communications, global launch services and a larger share of the rapidly growing global space economy.