Has PM Narendra Modi’s ‘isolate Pakistan’ plan failed? Forbes claims ‘terror state’ beat India in geopolitics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Government office in Hanoi, Vietnam to meet his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 3, 2016. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi government’s efforts to push diplomatic isolation of Pakistan globally for sponsoring terrorism doesn’t seem to have been fruitful as desired if a recent Forbes article is to be believed. It claims that Pakistan has “skillfully” beaten India in geopolitics. In the article, Panos Mourdoukoutas says Pakistan has achieved an edge vis-a-vis India in geopolitics after beating the former in equity markets.

Mourdoukoutas writes that Pakistani leaders have leveraged the country’s strategic location to “extract” benefits from America and China. He goes on to say that geopolitics is a “major” driver for Pakistan’s financial markets.

Apparently impressed by Pakistani authorities’ ability to bank on their country’s strategic location, Mourdoukoutas writes “Pakistan’s gain is India’s loss.”

The article cites how the Islamic country has successfully used its location to extract benefits from two leading nations of the world — China and USA — over the years. The recent being Chinese investment in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Loan write-offs by the US and investments made by China have strengthened Pakistan’s financial market.

However, Mourdoukoutas doesn’t talk about the other side of Pakistan’s success story — that is how both US and China have used Pakistan for their own benefit over the years, even as the Islamic country continues to remain one of the most underdeveloped and dangerous countries of the world.

Considering the stranglehold of Pakistan’s political-military elite, no improvement in the country’s human development index can be envisaged as of now. Even then the country’s unhindered ability to make deals with the US and China and export terrorists to India reflects poorly on PM Modi’s “isolate Pakistan” plan.

Following the September 18 Uri terror attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were martyred, India had escalated the diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and made efforts towards getting the Islamic country declared as a “terror state” for sponsoring terrorist groups from its territory against its neighbour.

India’s efforts did prove to be a brief setback for Nawaz Sharif government in Pakistan. However, it seems, things are coming back to normal as far as diplomatic offensive is concerned even as terrorists from Pakistan continue to attack India at regular intervals.