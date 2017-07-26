Gujarat flood 2017: RSS appeals for donation to help affected people

Gujarat RSS Sah Karyavah Shailesh Patel said RSS workers are engaged in relief operations in Banaskantha and Patan districts, a large part of which continues to reel under floods. (PTI)

The RSS today said that hundreds of its swayamsevaks (workers) were engaged in relief operations in flood-hit Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat, and appealed for donation to help the affected people. Gujarat RSS Sah Karyavah Shailesh Patel said RSS workers are engaged in relief operations in Banaskantha and Patan districts, a large part of which continues to reel under floods. He said the RSS distributed 1.6 lakh food packets in the the last two days. “We have started help centres in Radhanpur and Deesa (in Banaskantha), and our workers have helped alert people living in low-lying areas affected due to release of water from Sipu and Dantiwada dams, so they can shift along with their valuables and cattle,” Patel said in a press conference. “The swayamsevaks are helping to provide shelter to thousands of people in private hospitals and temples. So far, 1.60 lakh food packets have been distributed,” he said. According to Patel, RSS plans to provide food items to 15,000 affected people enough to last for five days, and will need donation of around Rs 1 crore for the same. “We will collect donations at 25 centres tomorrow in the city between 5 pm and 7 pm,” he said.

“People, whose food items are among the things that were washed away due to floods, will be provided ration that will last five days. We will provide it to around 15,000 such people and therefore want donations,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an interim assistance of Rs 500 crore for flood-hit Gujarat. Modi today undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.