The domestic equity market traded with modest gains by midday on July 31 as investors digested another busy day of June-quarter earnings. The Nifty was hovering around the 24,393 level, while the Sensex hovered near 78,145. Financials and metal stocks remained in focus after their latest results, with company-specific earnings continuing to drive stock movements across sectors.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Bajaj Finserv

The Bajaj Finserv share price gained around 5% by midday after the company reported a healthy June-quarter performance. Consolidated profit after tax increased 12.31% year-on-year to Rs 3,132.35 crore, while revenue from operations rose 19.13% to Rs 42,036.90 crore. Net interest income grew 20% to Rs 14,528 crore from Rs 12,083 crore a year earlier.

The board also approved pursuing the reinsurance business through a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and other authorities, providing another business growth avenue alongside its existing financial services operations.

Bajaj Finance

Another Bajaj Group stock is also seeing strong traction in trade today. The Bajaj Finance share price has rallied 8% after strong Q1 upgrade and positive brokerage recommendation. Motilal Oswal has rated Bajaj Finance Buy and forecasts 23% upside potential. Faster growth in the asset management business and lower credit costs are seen as primary drivers.

The Q1 consolidated net profit increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore, while net interest income rose 23% to Rs 12,571 crore. Assets under management expanded 24% to Rs 5,46,944 crore and new loans booked during the quarter grew 20% to 16.13 million.

Tata Steel

The share price of Tata Steel advanced around 1% by midday after the steelmaker reported stronger June-quarter earnings, with investors also awaiting management commentary on its European operations. Consolidated net profit increased 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,318.35 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.3% to Rs 60,794.29 crore. EBITDA climbed 24.7% to Rs 9,264 crore and EBITDA margin improved to 15.23% from 13.96% a year earlier despite a 12% increase in raw material costs.

Data Patterns

Data Patterns share price declined more than 7% by midday after the defence electronics company reported a softer June-quarter performance. Revenue increased 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 116 crore but fell 66% sequentially as order execution slowed during the quarter. Net profit declined 13% to Rs 22 crore, while EBITDA slipped to Rs 31.4 crore and EBITDA margin narrowed to 27% from 32% a year earlier because of higher raw material and other operating expenses. The order book remained largely unchanged at Rs 927 crore, with order inflow of Rs 117 crore during the quarter.

Swiggy

The share price of Swiggy fell more than 3% by midday after the company announced its June-quarter results. Consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 791 crore from Rs 1,197 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations increased 37.31% year-on-year to Rs 6,812 crore. EBITDA loss reduced 31.87% to Rs 650 crore, supported by continued improvement in both food delivery and quick commerce operations. Food delivery gross order value rose 17.4% to Rs 9,490 crore and adjusted EBITDA improved by Rs 100 crore year-on-year, while Instamart’s gross order value increased 39.8% to Rs 7,907 crore with contribution margin improving to negative 0.2%.

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Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India share price climbed nearly 8% by midday after the company’s management reaffirmed its guidance for FY27 despite reporting a weaker June-quarter performance. Standalone net profit declined 33.89% year-on-year to Rs 883 crore, while revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 15,865.38 crore as production was affected by a fire at one of its suppliers and exports were impacted by the conflict in West Asia. Domestic sales increased 5.4% during the quarter, although exports fell 19.6%.

Astra Microwave Products

The share price of Astra Microwave Products surged more than 10% by midday after the defence equipment manufacturer secured a major order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of 122 AAAU units and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar programme. The order is scheduled to be executed over five years and added to positive sentiment following the company’s recent financial performance. In the March quarter of FY26, Astra Microwave reported a 45% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 106 crore, while revenue from operations rose 19.6% to Rs 488 crore. EBITDA advanced 36% to Rs 162 crore and operating margin improved to 33.2% from 29.3% a year earlier, pointing to stronger operating performance alongside the sizeable defence contract.