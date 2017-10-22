Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: People in state want change in governance, says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Gujarat Congress In-charge Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the people in Gujarat wanted a change in governance. (ANI)

Gujarat Congress In-charge Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the people in Gujarat wanted a change in governance. “This time the people of Gujarat has decided that they want to change the government in the state. People are not admitting this because of fear. People’s conscience is saying that this time the change is required. Alpesh Thakor’s coming to Congress or Hardik Patel and Jignesh’s comments shows that they want to end the bad governance in Gujarat,” he told ANI.

Thakor community and OBC Ekta Manch leader Alpesh Thakor on Saturday confirmed his decision to join the Congress Party, after he, accompanied by Gehlot and Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki met party vice president Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence here.

The 14th legislative assembly election in Gujarat is to be held by the end of 2017 as the term of 13th assembly ends on January 22, 2018. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is heading his party’s poll campaign in Gujarat, eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.