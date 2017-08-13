Gorakhpur tragedy: Principal of BRD medical college Rajeev Mishra resigns

Dr Rajeev Mishra. (ANI)

Principal of the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur Dr Rajeev Mishra, who was suspended following the death of 30 infants within a span of 48 hours since August 10, today resigned from the post. Confirming the resignation of Mishra from the post of the BRD medical college principal, UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Yes, he has resigned. But no good, because we have already suspended him and initiated enquiry of his misdoings.”

In his letter to the Director General of Medical Education and Training, the principal said that he tendered his resignation from the post taking the moral responsibility for the recent death of 30 children admitted in the hospital’s paediatric ward.

Earlier, Singh and UP Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon had said that Mishra was suspended for his “irresponsible act” of allegedly delaying payment to the supplier of oxygen cylinders. They also said that a probe, led by the state chief secretary, had been ordered.