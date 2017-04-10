‘Genocide day’: Sheikh Hasina targets Pakistan over atrocities in Bangladesh, says PM Narendra Modi is ‘with us’

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina today attended the India Foundation Awareness Programme in Delhi. While addressing the programme, PM Hasina talked about security concerns, terrorism, boundary conflicts and the relationship between the two countries among other issues. She said, “We have comprehensively addressed India’s security concerns, this has been a factor in trust building…our journey towards peace and prosperity is put to peril by the rise of terrorism and violent extremism.” Further while addressing the recent border issues between the two nations, she said, “We have amicably settled Land boundary and Maritime boundary.”

Watch her full address here-

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina then talked on the Teesta river issue and said, “We strongly believe our common water resources must act as a uniting force… comprehensive, basin-wide solution with an inbuilt solution to water sharing of all common rivers holds key to our common future. On Teesta issue, PM Narendra Modi once again reiterated his government’s strong resolve to conclude the water sharing treaty at the soonest. Once it happens, the face of Indo-Bangladesh relations would undergo another transformation.”

The Bangladesh PM further added the role of India in its War of Liberation in 1971 and also about the creation of Genocide day to remember the atrocities of Pakistan, She said, “People of India and its govt supported us wholeheartedly during the War of Liberation in 1971. Bangladesh Parliament recently adopted a unanimous resolution declaring March 25 as Genocide day in remembrance of Pak atrocities. We want this genocide to be recognised by the International community. PM Modi has made a commitment to remain with us in our efforts.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a 4-day visit to India after a gap of 7 years.