Demonetisation: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 2.85 cr worth assets of Paras Mal Lodha, Rohit Tandon

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 2.85 crore in its demonetisation money laundering probe case against Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha and Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon. The central investigation agency said it has issued a provisional order for the attachment of assets against the arrested duo, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached Rs 2,85,73,500 assets, it said, are bank deposits and fixed deposits belonging to the two. The ED took over the probe in the case and registered an FIR under the PMLA after taking cognisance of an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s crime branch after the latter carried out raids on a law firm related to Tandon and recovered cash worth Rs 13.65 crore, with Rs 2.62 crore in new notes. The Delhi Police action came as part of the crackdown of probe agencies to check black money in the wake of the demonetisation of two high value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 by the government in November last year.

The total attachment, under the PMLA, in this case is now Rs 9.70 crore.