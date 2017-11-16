Delhi air pollution: in big move, Yogi Adityanath orders ban on stubble burning in UP even as Kejriwal, other CMs search for solutions

To tackle rising air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has acted tough and took the big step of regulating air quality. (Photo: PTI)

To tackle rising air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has acted tough and took the big step of regulating air quality. So, even as the chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi debate and indulge in mutual acrimony, the UP CM has directed the Delhi Municipal Corporation to implement a solution immediately and ordered the imposition of a blanket ban on stubble burning in urban areas, according to ABP. Chief Minister Yogi, on Thursday, ordered a slew of measures to bring the increasing pollution menace under control. The minister also ordered cloud seeding for artificial rain to combat the severe air pollution in several cities of Uttar Pradesh. The CM speaking on the ways to improve air quality ordered that burning of crop residue be stopped and to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust. He emphasised on the need to create awareness in both urban and rural areas. Uttar Pradesh CM has already banned stubble burning in the state and has asked authorities to sprinkle water on roads.

The Chief Minister also directed that an awareness campaign on air pollution be run till January 15 through all community FM and Radio channels. He has also asked to run community programmes urging residents to not burn garbage and waste residues. Yogi Adityanath has ordered Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar to have a detailed discussion on air pollution with experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Further, the CM has asked to take the help of IIT to create artificial rain to reduce pollution. The high-level meet chaired by Yogi Adityanath also took decision to use cloud seeding more in the smog-hit areas of the state.

The Chief Minister specifically asked his subordinates to not only just issue orders but also to look at the fact that they are implemented.

Meanwhile, the content of fine particulate matter in the National Capital Region, PM 2.5, otherwise known to be a concern for people’s health leading to breathing problems, heart problems and skin irritation has been quite high often crossing 500 while the safe mark is 50. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged CMs of Punjab and Haryana to convene a meeting to discuss the solution of ‘severe plus’ levels of pollution in the states which prompted Delhi and Gurgaon schools to remain shut for a week. But, Capt. Amarinder Singh refused to meet him stating that the Centre is equipped to handle pollution as it is a national crisis and that Punjab cannot help in the matter as it does not have enough funds to mitigate the farmers by replacing stubble burning. Kejriwal did meet Haryana CM ML Khattar and both had agreed to thrash out a solution.