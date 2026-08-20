Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 20 August 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹240, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹239,520, reflecting a gain of 0.89% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,395.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 240 237 2.11 0.89% 10 gm 2,395 2,374 21.10 0.89% 1 Kg 239,520 237,410 2,110.00 0.89% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trading with a positive bias on the back of a sharp decline in the US Treasury yields, after the US Treasury Department announced it would double the size of its liquidity-support buyback operations for longer-dated bonds. A weaker dollar is also driving the momentum for silver, as a soft greenback usually makes the white metal less expensive for buyers in other currencies, thereby aiding demand.

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However, the white metal continues to face pressure from the high probability of a rate hike later in the year, as minutes from the FOMC suggested that the US Federal Reserve may raise rates fueled by inflationary concerns. On the geopolitical front, uncertainties in the West Asia conflict keep inflationary risk in focus.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver may remain range-bound in the near term, driven by a weak dollar and a retreat in US Treasury yields. For further cues, markets will watch out for global inflation data, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy stance of central banks worlwide.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 240 ( 2.27 ) 2,400 ( 22.70 ) 239,970 ( 2,270.00 ) Bangalore 240 ( 2.11 ) 2,397 ( 21.10 ) 239,710 ( 2,110.00 ) Chennai 240 ( 2.12 ) 2,402 ( 21.20 ) 240,220 ( 2,120.00 ) Delhi 239 ( 2.11 ) 2,391 ( 21.10 ) 239,110 ( 2,110.00 ) Hyderabad 240 ( 2.01 ) 2,398 ( 20.10 ) 239,790 ( 2,010.00 ) Kolkata 239 ( 2.11 ) 2,392 ( 21.10 ) 239,200 ( 2,110.00 ) Mumbai 240 ( 2.11 ) 2,395 ( 21.10 ) 239,520 ( 2,110.00 ) Pune 240 ( 2.11 ) 2,395 ( 21.10 ) 239,520 ( 2,110.00 ) Surat 240 ( 2.12 ) 2,398 ( 21.20 ) 239,840 ( 2,120.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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