Cyclone Ockhi: Lakshadweep islands suffer over Rs 500 crore loss, says MP Mohammad Faizal

A desalination plant at Kavaratti also got damaged. Immediate central assistance is required to restore normal life, the MP said. (Representational Image: PTI)

Lakshadweep islands, which was hit by Cyclone Ochki, has suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said today. Faizal sought the Centre’s assistance to restore normal life in the islands isolated by the storm. He said normal life in three islands — Minicoy, Kalpeni and Kavaratti — was badly hit by the cyclone. Around 500 houses suffered damage, several coconut trees got uprooted and electric and communication lines were disrupted due to the calamity in Minicoy island alone, he told PTI. Several crores of rupees have to be spent for rebuilding the houses and paying compensation to farmers who suffered huge losses as rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the Lakshadweep islands under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi, Faizal said. An estimated Rs 200 crore loss has been reported following the collapse of the ‘breakwater’– a barrier built out into the sea to protect a coast from the force of waves — at Kalpeni, he said. Passenger services in the island were affected due to the damage to around 10 boats which sank off Minicoy and Kalpeni islands, Faizal said.

A desalination plant at Kavaratti also got damaged. Immediate central assistance is required to restore normal life, the MP said. People working at Minicoy island have been accommodated in schools which have been converted as rehabilitation centres. Precautionary measures taken by the Lakshadweep administration soon after receiving the cyclone alert helped save lives in the island, he said.