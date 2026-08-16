In a boost to marine products shipment, the European Union (EU) has approved 21 additional Indian fishery establishments for exports taking the total units approved for shipment in the last one year to 123.

Sources said that the nod for exports from these units will further boost shipment especially of aquaculture shrimp and cephalopods to the European market.

With this, the number of EU-approved Indian fishery export units has increased to 625 and these are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra

“There has been a surge in exports of fish meals used as feed and oils due to a spike in global prices while diversification of shipments to the EU, Vietnam, China and Russia has boosted overall shipments,” KN Raghavan, Secretary General, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) told FE.

The EU is the third-largest seafood export destination for India after China, accounting for over 15% of India’s total exports. The major markets for Indian marine products shipments amongst EU member states are Belgium, Spain, and Italy.

The EFTA trade agreement, coming into force since October 2025, is also expected to enhance market access to Norway and Switzerland. Trade officials stated that marine product exports to the EU are likely to double over the next few years; currently, annual shipment is valued at around $1 billion.

In July 2026, marine product exports rose by 18% to $0.76 million year-on-year. Marine product shipment, the second biggest item in terms of agri-shipment, continues to surge with overall shipment rising to $2.88 billion in the April-July period of FY27, an increase of over 11% year-on-year.

According to officials, marine product exports have grown significantly since last year to countries including Russia, Canada, Thailand, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Japan. “Non-US markets emerge as the new growth engine,” according to an official note.

A leading exporter said that the shipment of seafood products to the United States, India’s biggest market, has been stable because of a tariff of only 10%. A year ago, shipments were hit hard following the imposition of an effective tariff of 59.7% by the Donald Trump administration which was subsequently reduced.

Despite being hit by the high US tariff last year, India’s marine products exports increased 14% year-on-year to a record $8.43 billion in FY26, thanks to a surge in shipments to several new markets such as Europe, China and Southeast Asia, an official said.