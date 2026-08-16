India’s fledgling electric vehicle (EV) exports gained significant momentum in the first quarter of the current financial year, with green passenger cars expanding their footprint across major international markets. Driven by massive demand in Europe, electric car shipments surged 17-fold year-on-year to reach $369 million in the April–June quarter, according to Department of Commerce data.

In volume terms, Indian automakers exported 10,802 electric cars during the quarter—a 7.6-fold jump compared to the 1,309 units shipped in the corresponding period last year. The surge helped lift overall motor vehicle exports by 15% to $2.87 billion, boosting the share of clean mobility in the country’s total auto export portfolio.

The stellar performance follows a strong FY2025–26, during which annual electric car exports surged eightfold to $701 million from $77.9 million in FY2024–25. Commerce Ministry officials noted that the figures demonstrate the growing international acceptance of India-made EVs and reinforce the country’s position as an emerging global hub for sustainable mobility.

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Europe drives the boom

Europe has cemented its position as the top region for Indian EV shipments, with Spain taking the top spot. Spain alone imported $146.4 million worth of electric cars (4,007 units) during the quarter, accounting for nearly 40% of India’s total EV exports by both value and volume.

The United Kingdom made a dramatic entry as the second-largest destination, importing $78.7 million worth of electric vehicles (2,646 units)—up from just a single vehicle shipped in the same quarter last year.

Several other European economies also witnessed strong growth in imports of Indian electric vehicles. Exports to Germany reached $ 25.1 million, followed by Norway ($ 21.1 million) and Denmark ($ 21.0 million). Additional demand came from Belgium ($ 12.9 million), the Netherlands ($ 12.0 million), Greece ($ 3.8 million), Italy ($ 2.7 million), Sweden ($ 2.1 million) and Poland ($ 1.6 million)

Beyond Europe, India also expanded exports across Asia-Pacific markets. Japan imported US$ 13.4 million worth of electric cars, while shipments were recorded to Israel (US$ 2.8 million), Australia (US$ 2.7 million), Singapore (US$ 1.7 million), Taiwan (US$ 1.3 million) and South Korea.

While traditional neighbouring markets such as Nepal continued to remain important destinations with imports worth $ 8.1 million, the diversification towards advanced European markets represents a notable shift in India’s EV export profile. New opportunities also emerged in Latin America, where exports reached Brazil ($ 2.4 million), Colombia ($ 1.0 million), Chile ($ 0.4 million) and Costa Rica ($ 0.5 million).