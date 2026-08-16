IPO-bound Muthoot Fincorp reported a nearly four-fold year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹705 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), driven by strong growth in core interest income.

Total income more than doubled to ₹3,159 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,574 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income rose 95% YoY to ₹2,782 crore. The gold loan-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a net profit margin of 22.33% for the quarter.

The results come shortly after Muthoot Fincorp filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO). The fresh issue proceeds will be used to augment the company’s Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including for onward lending and expansion of its digital platform and diversified lending portfolio.

According to its DRHP, Muthoot Fincorp’s assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026 stood at ₹73,445 crore, with a network of 5,610 branches and a digital user base of 4.26 million customers. It had more than 2.85 million active unique customers with loan accounts, including 1.73 million new customers acquired during FY26.

The company’s off-book assets under management (AUM) through co-lending and direct assignment (DA) stood at ₹13,178 crore as of June 30, 2026,the company said in its first quarter disclosure.

Asset quality remained stable, with Stage III loan assets at 0.77% of gross loan assets as of June 2026. Net Stage III assets stood at 0.40% of gross loan assets. The company’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.06% as of June 30, 2026, while net worth was ₹7,908.46 crore.