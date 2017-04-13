Centre mulls Gujarat model to slash school fees across India

Prakash Javadekar has asked for the details of the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2017. (Reuters)

The NDA Government may introduce the Gujarat model to reduce fees in private schools in rest of the country. As per the report by CNBC Awaaz, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has asked for the details of the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2017, which was cleared by the state governor Om Prakash Kohli yesterday.

As per the report, the fee structure that has been suggested for primary, secondary and higher-secondary schools Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 respectively every year. Those school, which want to increase their fees are needed to approach Fee Regulatory Committee with their request. Earlier this year, ahead of the new academic session, the parents were shocked to see hike in school fees of their kids by 11-20 percent this year, a nationwide survey had said recently.

According to the survey done by LocalCircles, a social media platform, about 15 percent of parents surveyed said schools of their kids have increased fees by more than 20 percent. “The fee increase in many schools has again been quite high this year and parents in different parts of the country have come on the roads to protest about it,” the survey said. “They have also been complaining about the hefty increase in the annual fee charges which schools are not able to justify,” it said.

Across the country, parents are concerned as school fees in last few years have increased at much faster rates compared to average earning of parents, the report further said.

“15 per cent said that the increase was above 20 per cent and 31 per cent said that the increase was between 0 -10 percent,” the survey added. More than 75 percent parents from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Goa and Jharkhand said that their children’s schools have raised the fee by more than 10 percent.

Bihar and Gujarat were only two states, where parents said that schools had increased fees below 10 percent, the survey had said.

(With inputs from PTI)