The Indian government has selected 47,328 villages across the country for development under the PM-AJAY scheme.

“A total of 47,328 villages have been selected under the Adarsh Gram Component of PM-AJAY across the country…Under the Adarsh Gram component of Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhuday Yojana, integrated development of selected villages are done through saturation of 50 socio-economic monitorable indicators across 10 domains including education,” Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told the Rajya Sabha last week.

What is the PM-AJAY scheme?

Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna or PM-AJAY is a central government scheme for socio-economic upliftment of scheduled caste groups. According to an official release, the scheme launched in FY22 focuses on “reducing poverty, enhancing educational opportunities, and improving infrastructure in SC-dominated areas”.

“The scheme aims to ensure saturation of key socio-economic indicators by converging Central and State Government schemes and addressing critical development gaps.” the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment told Parliament.

The Adarsh Gram (model village) development initiative is one of several components under the scheme — working to fill critical gaps in infrastructure and services. Official data reveals that 4,991 villages were declared as Adarsh Gram and 4,25,821 beneficiaries benefited in FY25.

“An ‘Adarsh Gram’ is one wherein people have access to various basic services so that the minimum needs of all the sections of the society are fully met and disparities are reduced to a minimum. These villages would have all such infrastructure facilities and its residents will have access to all such basic services (like drinking water, sanitation, education, nutrition, etc.) that are necessary for a dignified living, creating thereby an environment in which everyone is enabled to utilize his/her potential to the fullest,” a PIB press note explains.

47,328 villages selected, over 47.59 lakh beneficiaries covered

According to a government reply shared in Parliament, there are 47,328 villages selected across the country under the Adarsh Gram Component of PM-AJAY. Uttar Pradesh leads the list with more than 12,400 villages presently selected.

The House was also informed that, across the country, 3,28,131 development works and 1,10,51,213 beneficiaries have been identified under the scheme. Of these, 46,642 development works have been completed, benefiting 47,59,399 beneficiaries so far.

The written reply further stated that the Adarsh Gram Component focuses on the integrated development of selected villages through the saturation of 50 monitorable socio-economic indicators across 10 sectors, including education. A need assessment survey is conducted to establish the baseline status of these indicators. Identified gaps are addressed through convergence with Central and State Government schemes or through interventions supported under PM-AJAY. Progress made by States is regularly updated on the PMAGY Portal.