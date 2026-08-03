The share allotment for one of the major mainboard issues, which is the Manipal Health IPO, is expected to be finalised today. The IPO, which opened for bidding on July 29 and closed on July 31, was oversubscribed 4.92 times, but the retail portion was undersubscribed at 0.93 times.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 560 to Rs 590, and as per the latest update, its shares are trading in the unlisted markets at a discount of more than 1%, based on the upper end of the price band.

So if you are someone who subscribed to the Manipal Health IPO, here’s a quick and easy guide to check your status

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Manipal Health Enterprises’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘MANIPALHOSP’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Kfin Technologies.

Select ‘Manipal Health Enterprises’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

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Subscription snapshot

Overall, the Manipal Health IPO saw heavy investor response, especially in the QIB segment. However, the retail individual investor category was undersubscribed. By the end of the bidding window, the issue was subscribed 4.92 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 8.25 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.02 times

Retail Investors: 0.93 times

Employees: 2.19 times

Grey Market

The hospital chain operator’s shares are trading in the grey market at a discount of Rs 7, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 583. This translates into a potential discount of nearly 1.2% from the upper end of the price band, and a loss of Rs 175 on one lot.

However, grey market prices do not guarantee profit or losses and may vary based on market mood and sentiment.

IPO details

The public issue of Manipal Health Enterprises was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31, with the company aiming to raise Rs 9,275.22 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 560 and Rs 590 per share.

The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on August 5.