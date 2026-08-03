The US is doing away with the ‘duration of status’ rule and bringing in a ‘fixed period of admission’ for all international students. This rule will be effective September 15 and will impact not only new students but also those who have already been admitted under the ‘duration of status’ rule, as well as those who are undergoing their OPT program.

The new rules allow students to file for extension of stay (EOS), both during studies and while undergoing the OPT program. But the key question is — will it also apply to current F-1 students and OPT workers, and will they need to apply for EOS?

What The New Rules Say

F-1 visa students are now subject to a fixed period of admission and an extension of stay (EOS) procedure in the US, instead of the previous “duration of status” system, which allowed for an unspecified period of study.

F-1 visa holders and certain other students will now be admitted to the United States for a fixed period of time, up to the length of the program of study listed on their Form I-20, but this will not exceed four years, plus a 30-day period for arrival and an additional 30-day period for departure.

Do Current F-1 Students Need To Apply For EOS?

F students who are currently in the United States and were admitted under the duration of status rule may continue to remain there. They do not need to apply for an extension of stay (EOS) until the Program End Date on their Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” or until the end of their post-completion optional practical training (OPT) or STEM OPT extension.

However, the stay period for them cannot exceed November 14, 2030 (that is, four years plus a 60-day departure period). If these students want to stay in the United States beyond this date, they must apply for an EOS to start a new program of study or to participate in post-completion OPT or STEM OPT.

Alternatively, a student may choose to travel outside the US and apply for readmission with a new period of admission to begin a new course of study.

Can Current F-1 Students Still Travel?

Yes, current F-1 students can continue to travel. But, as of September 15, 2026, upon returning to the United States, these students may be admitted with a new fixed period of admission — which is the Program End Date on their Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” up to a maximum of four years (plus a 30-day departure period).

Notably, the new rules have also cut down the grace period from 60 to 30 days. F-1 students now have only 30 days to leave the United States after finishing their program of study or post-completion OPT or STEM OPT extension, down from the previous 60-day period.

What About Students Currently On OPT?

The shift from duration of status to a fixed period of admission and EOS will also cover students who wish to enroll in the OPT program after completing their studies. The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program helps international students gain work experience after completing their studies at a US university.

Those students in the United States who have already timely filed for post-completion optional practical training (OPT) or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT on or before six months of the final rule’s effective date, i.e., September 15, do not need to apply for an extension of stay (EOS).

As per the new rules, current F students staying in the U.S. for 60 days after September 15, 2026, and who file for post-completion OPT or STEM OPT by March 18, 2027, do not need to file a separate application for an EOS.

However, F-1 students who travel before filing for post-completion OPT or STEM OPT must submit both an EOS application and an application for post-completion OPT or STEM OPT upon readmission to the United States.

Also, for F students with a timely filed cap-subject H-1B petition that is eligible for a “cap-gap” extension, there is no need to apply for an EOS. ‘Cap gap’ here refers to the period between the end of F-1 status and the beginning of H-1B status that could otherwise arise if the F-1 status is not extended for qualifying students. Such students may remain in the U.S. in F-1 status until the H-1B petition is approved or until April 1 of the fiscal year requested, whichever comes first.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as immigration or legal advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified immigration attorney or refer to official USCIS/DHS guidance before making any decisions regarding their visa or immigration status. The information is based on rules effective as of the publication date and is subject to change by US authorities.