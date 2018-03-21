BJP district secretary CR Nandakumar’s car attacked by petrol bomb in Coimbatore; watch video

The CCTV footage of the area was being investigated by the police to verify the culprits. (ANI)

A petrol bomb was hurled today at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader C R Nandakumar’s residence at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at around 3 AM early on Wednesday morning while BJP district secretary was asleep at his home, reported PTI. The incident damaged the car parked outside Nandakumar’s residence though no casualties were reported. The police reached the spot to investigate the matter further, though the miscreants are still unidentified.

The CCTV footage of the area was being investigated by the police to verify the culprits. In order to prevent any untoward incident, a group of policemen has been deployed in the area. Nandakumar said that the BJP state president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, was expected to visit the house. This incident has come a day after the statue of Dravidian leader EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was found vandalised in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu. Police suspect that the attack on Nandakumar’s residence could be an act of retaliation for the damage caused to statues of leaders like Periyar.

Watch video:

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

The development comes at a time when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Ram Rajya Rath Yatra reached Tirunelveli district on Tuesday in spite of numerous protests being staged by a number of political parties all across the state. The yatra was aimed at gathering support for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Recently, on March 7, a group of miscreants hurled two petrol bombs at the BJP office in Coimbatore following a remark made on social media by party’s national secretary H Raja on the statues of late Dravidian leader Periyar being removed from the public places in the state.