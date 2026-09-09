Telangana’s railway network is set to see further expansion with a new rail section planned between Sircilla, Vemulawada and Kothapalli. The proposed line will add a 31.78-km broad-gauge section to the railway network in the state and cover important locations in the Sircilla region.

The project is part of the Manoharabad–Kothapalli section under Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway. The latest development has now moved the work closer to the execution stage.

Rail project moves ahead with Rs.749 cr package

The project recently gained momentum after South Central Railway’s Construction Organisation invited bids for the construction of this new railway line.

The contract has an estimated value of ₹749.29 crore. According to the tender details, the bidding process opened on September 8, 2026, and will remain open until November 18, 2026.

The selected contractor will have 30 months to complete the work after the contract is awarded.

New rail line to connect three key Telangana stations

The upcoming rail section will bring Sircilla, Vemulawada and Kothapalli onto the same new broad-gauge route. The 31.78-km stretch is part of the Manoharabad–Kothapalli railway project.

The latest construction package covers this portion of the route, moving the Sircilla–Vemulawada–Kothapalli link closer to the construction stage.

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New line to strengthen regional connectivity

The new railway infrastructure is expected to improve rail connectivity across the region and support easier movement between important towns in the area. It will also add another transport option for local residents and businesses as railway infrastructure expands across Telangana.

The development of the line is part of the broader effort to improve the state’s rail network and provide better connectivity to areas that are currently less connected by rail.