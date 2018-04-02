Bharat bandh Live updates: Shops closed, exam cancelled in Punjab; Centre to file review plea in SC

Bharat bandh today live updates: Train halted in Odisha

Bharat bandh today live updates: A number of Dalit organizations are holding strike across India on Monday to protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. The central government will also file review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s judgement. Security has been stepped up in Punjab even as Schools will remain closed and buses off the road today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone all Class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for Monday in Punjab. To prevent any untoward incident, the Punjab government has ordered that Internet services in the state will remain suspended from 5 pm yesterday till 11 pm on Monday.

Congress is backing the bandh. Apart from Congress, CPI and Left-affiliated unions, the Janata Dal, Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh and the Peasants and Workers Party have also decided to extend support to teh strike.

Track live updates of Bharat bandh today

8:43 AM: Road in Punjab bears deserted look

8:37 AM: Heavy police forces deployed in Punjab

8:33 AM: The Supreme Court had in March 20 said that “working of the SC/ST Atrocities Act should not result in perpetuating casteism” . A bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had laid down certain procedures to keep a “check on false implications of innocent citizens on caste lines”.

8:28 AM: Mobile Internet services (2G/3G,4G/DCMA), SMS services and dongle services were suspended from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 11 pm. Voice calls have not been suspended.

8:23 AM: A heavy police force has been deployed in Punjab. The Army has also been roped in to check law-and-order. Punjab Chief Secretary Karan A Singh, in a letter to the Secretary, Department of Defence, said, “Army in Punjab to remain ready for any eventuality as state govt may need their assistance in maintaining law and order.”

8:18 AM: Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, had written to Law Minister Prasad about a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict. The Apex Court verdict would he law “ineffective” and adversely impact dispensation of justice to Dalits and tribals, Gehlot said.

8:13 AM: According to reports, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is likely to inform the Supreme Court that the Top court’s order will weaken the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Earlier, a A delegation of NDA’s SC and ST MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago

8:08 AM: Here is a list of organisations that are supporting the Bharat Bandh- Congress, CPI, Left-affiliated unions, Peasants and Workers Party, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, National Dalit Movement for Justice, Jati Aant Sangharsh Samiti, Sanvidhan Sanvardhan Samiti and Rashtriya Seva Dal.

8:03 AM: The CBSE has postponed has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams in Punjab. However, tests will be held as per schedule in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and other parts of India

8:00 AM: “Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively tomorrow, Monday, April 2,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted yesterday.

7:37 AM: Reports are coming from Odisha that movement of train in Odisha’s Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Protection Act.