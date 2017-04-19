Babri Masjid case: After Supreme Court’s order, will BJP sack Kalyan Singh, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi has said that if the Centre is committed to justice they should sack Kalyan Singh as Rajasthan Governor and ask him to face trial. (ANI)

Hitting hard at the BJP-led NDA Government, hours after the Supreme Court restored criminal conspiracy charges against Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case today, AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said if the Centre is committed to justice, they should sack Kalyan Singh as Rajasthan Governor and ask him to face trial.

Demolition of Babri Masjid is a Nations Shame people responsible for this shame are now running the Nation — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2017

In a series of tweets, he also said it was quite unfortunate that those responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid are now running the country. He also asked whether Padma Vibhushan will also be taken back from LK Advani, against whom also the charges have been restored by the apex court today.

Will Kalyan Singh resign & face trial or hide behind cover of being Governor ,Will Modi govt remove him in Interest of Justice I doubt — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2017

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had restored the criminal conspiracy charges against LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti in the case. After the order, leaders would have to face the full trial on conspiracy charges in the case, a report by ANI has said.

Now Supreme Court has said Conspiracy charge added against accused will Padma Vibhushan be taken back from Accused — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2017

The case goes back to December 6, 1992 when kar sevaks of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The incident led to communal riots across the country, in which many people lost their lives, according to reports. The mosque site was disputed as many Hindus believed, and continue to believe now, that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The criminal cases in the case were registered under two files. The first file dealt with those ‘kar sevaks’ accused of demolishing the Babri Masjid, the second file had the case against leaders like Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and late VHP chief Ashok Singhal.

On Wednesday, the apex court had said that no adjournment in the case would be given under normal circumstances and no judge would be transferred, who hearing the case, would be transferred, said ANI reports.

(With agency inputs)