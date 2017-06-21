Arunachal Pradesh landslides: BRO opens Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang for vehicular traffic

BRO personnel and labourers rushed to the site immediately with heavy equipment and machinery. The landslide had left more than 200 civilians stranded including, locals and tourists. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the strategically important Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road for vehicular traffic which remained blocked since June 19. The BCT Road was disrupted on June 19 last due to a massive landslide triggered by torrential rains at an area, 9 kilometres from Bhalukpong. Though the road was temporarily cleared, the situation was aggravated during the night of June 19 when a huge mass of land slipped and blocked the road, a defence communiqué said here today. BRO personnel and labourers rushed to the site immediately with heavy equipment and machinery. The landslide had left more than 200 civilians stranded including, locals and tourists. On verbal requisition from the civil administration of West Kameng district, BRO already engaged in clearing land slide in the state, started work for making an alternate foot path for rescue of stranded civilians.

BRO personnel also assisted the administration in providing relief material like water and eatables across the landslide blocked area. Food packets were also provided for stranded civilians by 127 Road Construction Company (RCC), a BRO unit. Despite heavy rains and shooting stones, BRO personnel kept working on war footing to clear the debris with heavy machinery, including five excavators and 50 casual labourers. Through a concerted effort by BRO, all passengers were evacuated with the subsequent help of Army and NDRF teams.

The road was made motorable for light motor vehicles. On June 20, the road was opened for all traffic with the help of police authorities, the communiqué added.