ITC posted a 16.21% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 4,394.13 crore, down from Rs 5,244.20 crore reported in Q1FY26.

ITC’s revenue rose 27.64% YoY to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, ITC posted an 18.45% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its net profit. Revenue rose 23.94% from the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

ITC’s cigarette business revenue came at Rs 16,596.67 crore.

ITC Q1FY27: Cigarettes drag, FMCG stays resilient

On standalone basis ITC reported a 27% fall in its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 3,579 crore. Total expenses soared to Rs ​22,829 crore. Overall revenue, however, climbed to ‌Rs 26,943 ⁠crore.

On standalone basis, ITC’s cigarette net revenue from the segment declined 25% YoY. Cigarette revenue stood at Rs 15,384 crore in Q1FY27. The cigarettes business “reflects the impact of staggered pricing approach amidst unprecedented increase in tax,” ITC noted.

“Multiple interventions implemented within a short span of time towards re-architecting & fortifying the

product portfolio, leveraging powerful trademarks across segments and price points,” ITC added.

The FMCG-others business’ revenue rose 12% YoY. Excluding staples, revenue grew 16%, led by more than 20% growth in dairy, snacks, noodles and frozen snacks, along with mid-teen growth in personal care products.

ITC’s agri business reported a 17% decline in reported revenue to Rs 8,082 crore due to the impact of the West Asia conflict and a high base. However, adjusting for wheat timing differences and trade disruptions, the underlying business delivered 9% YoY revenue growth.

The paperboards, paper and packaging business revenue increased 9% YoY to Rs 2,307 crore, supported by higher sales of value-added and sustainable paperboards and packaging products.

About ITC

ITC is one of India’s leading diversified private sector companies, with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), paperboards and packaging, specialty papers, agribusiness, and information technology. The company has built a portfolio of over 30 Indian consumer brands and is a market leader in several categories, while also maintaining a strong presence in the packaging and agribusiness segments. ITC is a consumer goods major, home to brands such as Aashirvaad flour and Bingo chips. The cigarette maker’s portfolio includes brands such as Gold Flake and Wills Navy Cut.

