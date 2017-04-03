Ajmer Dargah blast case: NIA clears four suspects, finds no evidence against Indresh Kumar, Sadhvi Pragya

The NIA, in the closure report, found no role of Indresh Kumar and Sadhvi Pragya in the case. (PTI)

National Investigation Agency has filed its supplementary final report on the role of Indresh Kumar and Sadhvi Pragya in Ajmer blast case. The NIA, in the closure report, found no role of Indresh Kumar and Sadhvi Pragya in the case. Three more suspects — Sandeep Dange, Suresh Nair and Ram Chandra Kalsangra — are still on the run in case. Scheduling the next hearing for April 17, special NIA Court asked the investigating agency on why it failed to bring on table the asset details of four others absconding suspects. Earlier, the NIA special Court had awarded life imprisonment to two of the accused. The court, which pronounced life sentence for Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel and asked for a report to be submitted on the three men absconding in the case by March 26, 2017. The court, in its ruling, had acquitted key accused Swami Asseemanand.

It also gave a clean chit to two others. On October 11, 2007, terror struck the Sufi shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisthi in Ajmer (Rajasthan) when a bomb blast took place inside the complex killing three persons and injuring 17 others. The blast took place in month of Ramjaan after the evening prayer concluded. The explosive was reportedly planted in a Tiffin carrier, which workers typically used to store their lunch. Around 200 people were gathered around the shrine at the time of blast. The case was handed over to the ATS Rajasthan and was later transferred to NIA which re-registered the case with the NIA police station in New Delhi on April 6, 2011. The accused were charged with hatching a blast conspiracy, planting bombs, murdering and spreading communal violence in the case.